AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

2021 Safety Donovan McMillon Places the Florida Gators in Top Five

Zach Goodall

2021 safety prospect Donovan McMillon has included the Florida Gators in the top five schools of his recruitment today, along with Oregon, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

McMillon, 6-2, 193 lbs., is considered the No. 25 safety and No. 369 overall prospect in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite. He received an offer from Florida on Apri 18th, and his recruitment heated up quickly as he proceeded to take a virtual visit on May 15th, calling it a "special" visit.

The physical defensive back went on to praise Florida following the visit, in an interview with Sports Illustrated - AllGators' Donavon Keiser.

"The things that attract me are that they play in the SEC, in Florida where a lot of my family lives like my granddad," said McMillon. "And I love [the] UF defense."

Florida has yet to earn a pledge from any safety prospects in the class of 2021, arguably the team's biggest position of need going forward. The Gators signed two safeties in the 2020 class in Rashad Torrence II and Mordecai McDaniel, and are set to graduate four players at the position after the upcoming season.

As things currently project, the Gators will need to take at least two safeties in this class in order to field a two-deep depth chart in 2021 and beyond, and McMillon would be welcomed to fill a spot. With a college-ready frame as a high school junior and athleticism to roam, McMillon can make an impact at different levels of the field as both a tackler and playing the ball. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen Releases Statement on Nation's Current Events

Amidst nation-wide protests against racism and police brutality, Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has offered his sentiments.

Zach Goodall

Gators Legend Tim Tebow Shares Message of Prayer Following 'Horrific' Floyd Killing

With millions around the world protesting the social injustices bestowed upon African Americans in the United States, Gators legend speaks out, uses the gospel to bring people together.

Demetrius Harvey

Report: Gators Guard Andrew Nembhard Set to Withdraw from NBA Draft, Transfer

The Florida Gators were set to replace Nembhard due to the NBA Draft, now they'll have to do so anyway as he gets set to transfer.

Demetrius Harvey

by

irishgatorman

Gators Guard Andrew Nembhard Officially Announces Intentions to Transfer

After reportedly intending to withdraw from the NBA Draft and transfer from the Gators, guard Andrew Nembhard officially announced his intentions on Sunday.

Demetrius Harvey

What Should Be the Bar for Florida Gators Football in 2020?

With the Gators entering year three of the Dan Mullen era, how far should they be expected to go?

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

2021 OT Amarius Mims Would Change the Florida Gators Offensive Line

Should the Florida Gators land the services of 2021 offensive tackle Amarius Mims, the outlook of the team's offensive line would change drastically, and immediately.

Zach Goodall

How RB Lorenzo Lingard Can Change the Florida Gators Offense in 2020

After becoming eligible, Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard is set to make a big difference for the team this season.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Guard Tre Mann Counters Report on NBA Draft Withdrawal

Reports that surfaced on Saturday that Florida Gators freshman guard planned to withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft were inaccurate, per Mann himself.

Zach Goodall

Report Says Florida Gators Guard Tre Mann to Withdraw from NBA Draft

One up, one down for the Florida Gators point guard position on Saturday.

Zach Goodall

Behind Florida Gators' Enemy Lines: Georgia Bulldogs QB Room Review

Taking a look behind enemy lines, into the Georgia Bulldogs' crowded quarterback room.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall