2021 Safety Donovan McMillon Places the Florida Gators in Top Five

2021 safety prospect Donovan McMillon has included the Florida Gators in the top five schools of his recruitment today, along with Oregon, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, and Texas A & M.

McMillon, 6-2, 193 lbs., is considered the No. 25 safety and No. 369 overall prospect in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite. He received an offer from Florida on Apri 18th, and his recruitment heated up quickly as he proceeded to take a virtual visit on May 15th, calling it a "special" visit.

The physical defensive back went on to praise Florida following the visit, in an interview with Sports Illustrated - AllGators' Donavon Keiser.

"The things that attract me are that they play in the SEC, in Florida where a lot of my family lives like my granddad," said McMillon. "And I love [the] UF defense."

Florida has yet to earn a pledge from any safety prospects in the class of 2021, arguably the team's biggest position of need going forward. The Gators signed two safeties in the 2020 class in Rashad Torrence II and Mordecai McDaniel, and are set to graduate four players at the position after the upcoming season.

As things currently project, the Gators will need to take at least two safeties in this class in order to field a two-deep depth chart in 2021 and beyond, and McMillon would be welcomed to fill a spot. With a college-ready frame as a high school junior and athleticism to roam, McMillon can make an impact at different levels of the field as both a tackler and playing the ball.