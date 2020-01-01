2021 football recruiting started off with a bang as the new decade rolled in.

Consensus No. 1 pro-style quarterback for the 2021 class, Brock Vandagriff of Prince Avenue Christian High School (Bogart, GA) has de-committed from the University of Oklahoma. Vandagriff, 6-3, 199 lbs., previously committed to Oklahoma on June 20th, 2019.

Vandagriff considered Florida as a finalist when he committed to OU last year.

The five-star prospect states that attending college so far from home factored into his decision to back off of his pledge.

Just last month, Vandagriff spoke with GatorMaven's sister site, BulldogMaven, about his recruitment, while still pledged to Oklahoma. While distance is clearly important to Vandagriff, he also mentioned that the possibility of Sooners' head coach Lincoln Riley taking an NFL head coaching job would alter his course.

“We’d have to see who they hire, but Kirby [Smart] and Dan Mullen know that they are number two and three back to back if Lincoln Riley leaves," Vandagriff told BulldogMaven.

"Because that’s probably why I’m going there, Lincoln Riley himself. You can be a product of the system there and be very successful. But when Kirby came to Prince Avenue last month I told him ‘Look if Lincoln Riley leaves, I’ll probably commit to Georgia the next week.”

Vandagriff lives 14 miles from the University of Georgia, and as he said in the interview, Georgia would be the favorite should he de-commit.

Though, we should take note that Vandagriff was sure to mention Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators in regards to a possible move. And the University of Florida is only five hours and 14 minutes from Vandagriff's high school, compared to Oklahoma being 14+ hours away.

The Gators earned a commitment from fellow Peach State pro-style quarterback Carlos Del Rio, a composite four-star, a month after Vandagriff pledged to Oklahoma.

However, considering Vandagriff's communication with Mullen, could Florida look to take two quarterbacks in the 2021 cycle, should Vandagriff give the Gators an opportunity to pitch?

Vandagriff, a three-year starter on varsity for Prince Avenue Christian, has completed 67.1% of his 532 career passes for 5928 yards, 61 touchdowns, and thrown only 10 interceptions. He's also added 1393 rushing yards on 205 attempts and scored 32 touchdowns on the ground.

It will be interesting to see if Vandagriff stays true to his word on committing to Georgia "the next week" after de-committing from Oklahoma. Considering the idea of playing closer to home is important and that Georgia does not hold a QB commitment in the 2021 class, it's fair to consider the Bulldogs No. 1 here.

But you'd figure the Gators will at least give Vandagriff a call.