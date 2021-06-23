2022 Kicker Trey Smack Announces Commitment to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have landed yet another commitment to its football program, this time landing 2022 kicker Trey Smack.

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

The Florida Gators have landed another commitment during this year's recruiting cycle, landing 2022 kicker Trey Smack, who announced his intentions to commit to the program on social media earlier today.

"I am beyond excited to open the next chapter of my kicking career! I have committed to the University of Florida," said Smack.

Smack is currently ranked as the No. 3 kicker in the nation while grading out as the No. 10 ranked punter in the nation, according to Kohl's Professional Camps. According to Kohl's, Smack attended the 2021 Spring Showcase Camp and scored 14 points on field goals, winning the kickoff competition as well.

"He is a very good specialist and his charts were outstanding throughout the past year. Smack scored 33 points on field goals and had a kickoff score of 116.42 in July of 2020," reported the website.

"His punting is developing and his leg is so strong he will be very good in college either kicking or punting. Smack works hard on his craft and will be a Power 5 player."

Smack becomes the ninth commitment Florida has landed during this recruiting cycle, including Julian Humphrey (Houston, Texas), offensive tackle Tony Livingston (Tampa, Fla.), quarterback Nick Evers (Flower Mound, Texas), wide receiver Isaiah Bond (Buford, Ga.), edge rusher Francois Nolton (Miami, Fla.), tight end CJ Hawkins (Tampa, Fla), receiver Chander Smith (Orlando, Fla.) and linebacker Shemar James Mobile (Ala).

Smack becomes the first specialist to commit to the Gators football program. It remains to be seen whether or not the team will bring in another specialist, but this commitment and a recent visit by former Florida Gators kicker Evan McPherson's brother, Alex McPherson, shows the team is serious about upgrading its room.