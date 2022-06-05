WR Aidan Mizell 'Confidently' Names Florida Gators as Leader

The Florida Gators are hosting several recruits from the 2023 recruiting class on official visits this weekend.

Photo: Aidan Mizell; Credit: UF Football Communications

Boone (Fla.) wide receiver Aidan Mizell just finished up an official visit with the Florida Gators this weekend, meeting with reporters after what the Orlando native described as a much more "relaxed" visit, not being rushed and truly being able to take in everything the campus and program have to offer.

Mizell has been one of Florida's major targets during the 2023 recruiting cycle, marking the third time that Mizell has visited the program this year after initially receiving the offer from the new staff on March 17 this year; two unofficial visits and this official visit over the weekend.



The primary coaches that Mizell was able to get the most time with over the weekend included wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, graduate assistant receivers coach David Doeker, offensive line quality control coach Cheston Blackshear and coach Napier, Mizell explained.

Though he and coach Colbert have often talked whether it be via telephone or otherwise, Mizell felt that during this visit he was able to connect with and get a feel for more of the rest of the staff, including Napier who Mizsell said sat next to him at breakfast.

"This time was a lot more relaxed and chill, and we can just talk. We didn't always talk football but just talk a little bit more about other stuff," he said.

On May 19, Florida included Florida in his top 7, listing them along with Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, UCF and USC as the teams currently competing for his commitment and eventual signing in either December of this year or early February next year.

But, following his visit, Mizell stated that he could say confidently that Florida is his top school, even as they compete as one of the top 3 in his recruitment.

"They're definitely one, they're competing for the top-three spot [in my recruitment] but I can confidently say right now, Florida's my top school. I would just say just the relationship I have with the staff and where I see the program growing," Mizell explained as to why he's confident that Florida is his top school.

Mizell doesn't have anything locked in as far as a date to make his decision, but did indicate he might want to make the decision in July or perhaps early August, during the first day of school, but just prior to his senior season starting.

For now, Mizell does have a couple of more official visits to take, including to Alabama (June 24), Georgia (June 17) and Tennessee (June 10). But, it's safe to say that Florida is in a great position to land one of the more intriguing receiver prospects, who boasts blazing speed, running a 48.55 in the 400-meter dash as a sophomore.

Mizell feels he could come in and start right away at Florida and "change what they have going on," something that would certainly be welcomed by the new coaching staff and its fan base.

