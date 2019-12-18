GatorMaven
Defensive Back Avery Helm Signs With Florida

Donavon Keiser

Three-star defensive back Avery Helm, of Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, TX, has made his college decision official - he's signing with the Florida Gators. 

The 6-2, 170 lb. cornerback has put the pen to paper with the Gators and will enroll in the summer. 

Helm, who has been committed to Florida since April, is still playing for his high school team who will play in the Texas State Championship this Saturday. 

According to 247Sports, Helm is ranked as the 33rd best corner in the 2020 class, but this ranking fell after an ACL injury in his junior year. The injury also caused Helm to miss the beginning of his senior year, but Helm is back and better than ever after he was cleared on October 10th. 

Helm is known for his ability to play all different coverages, but he excels in playing press-man on the line of scrimmage. In his short senior season, Helm has already posted five pass breakups and three interceptions along with 14 tackles. 

The three star corner remained solid to the Gators despite a late push from Georgia, who tried to get Helm on campus in December. 

You can welcome Avery Helm to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

