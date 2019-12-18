Defensive Back Tre'Vez Johnson Signs With Florida

Florida is getting better across their roster at a lot of different skills within its 2020 recruiting class. Prospects like Derek Wingo and Gervon Dexter improve the immediate depth and long-term success of the Gators' pass rush; guys like Joshua Braun and Issiah Walker will be cornerstones of the offensive line that coach John Hevesy is building...

Then there are dudes like Tre'Vez Johnson - who has just signed his letter of intent to play at Florida. Johnson is a dude who likes to hit, and he likes to hit hard. Considering Florida's tackling issues in the secondary as of late, Johnson's impact on the class could be as great as those named above.

Johnson, a 5-11, 175 lb. cornerback from Bartram Trail High School (Jacksonville, FL) committed to Florida shortly after receiving an offer this summer before other big programs could influence his recruitment. Johnson never stepped back - he was always going to be a Gator.

A violent tackler, Johnson is a heat-seeking missile in space who will offer the Gators serious support against the run and in low passing zones. Expect him to transition to the STAR nickel cornerback position at Florida, given his size and that his skills match the responsibilities of the STAR.

During his career at Bartram Trail, Johnson tallied 93 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He has clocked a 40 yard dash at 4.5 seconds flat, and also carries special teams experience.

You can welcome Tre'Vez Johnson to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and by checking out his film below.