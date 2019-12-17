Breaking: Punter Jeremy Crawshaw Signs With Florida

The first signing of Florida's 2020 recruiting class is in the books.

Australian punter Jeremy Crawshaw, who committed to Florida on September 23rd, has officially signed with the Gators today.

A product of ProKick in Australia, 247Sports considers Crawshaw to be the No. 7 punter in the 2020 recruiting cycle, by their composite rankings. The ProKick program has helped put 75 kickers and punters on college and NFL football teams in the United States, and has helped develop 17 All-Americans and five Ray Guy Award winners.

Crawshaw, who stands at 6-3, 190 lbs., visited Florida three days before announcing his commitment. According to ProKicker.com, Crawshaw holds a career average of 45.14 yards per punt and a 4.44-second average hangtime, with career bests of 54 yards and 4.82 seconds, respectively.

Crawshaw will compete with rising redshirt senior Jacob Finn for punting duties in 2020 as starting punter Tommy Townsend has run out of eligibility. Unless Finn gets a promotion, Crawshaw is the only punter under scholarship on Florida's roster.

Crawshaw

