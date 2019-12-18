The Florida Gators have (had) their quarterback of the future (practicing with the team for nearly a week, but still).

Quarterback Anthony Richardson of Eastside High School, just 15 minutes down the road from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, has officially signed with the Gators.

Richardson, who is considered the No. 5 dual-threat QB prospect in the nation by 247Sports Composite Rankings, committed to Florida in April and never wavered from that commitment.

During his career at Eastside, the 6-4, 224 lb. gunslinger tallied 4633 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions, adding 1633 yards and a whopping 41 touchdowns on the ground. He drastically improved his efficiency and decision making through the air as a senior, posting 1398 yards, eight touchdowns, and only one interception in six games before injuring his shoulder.

The progression of Richardon's deep ball accuracy should have Florida fans excited. Based on the video shot by GatorMaven below, it certainly has Florida head coach Dan Mullen feeling giddy.

As previously mentioned, Richardson has already begun practicing with the team as he graduated early from high school. Florida has brought him, as well as offensive linemen Joshua Braun and Richie Leonard IV in to practice with the team over the past week.

"Yeah, he is a stud. He is going to be great for this university as well," said Florida's starting quarterback Kyle Trask of Richardson this past Monday. "He has only been here a couple of days, I can’t say too much, but my first impression is that he is really athletic and he has a very strong arm. He is a very talented kid."

