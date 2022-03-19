WR Daquayvious Sorey Enjoys Weekend Visit With Gators, “They’re Top 5”

Photo: Daquayvious Sorey; Credit: Zach Goodall

This weekend has been jam-packed with unofficial visitors making their way to the Florida Gators campus to see what the Florida football program has to offer. A fair share of those visors over this March 18-19 weekend are even thought to be blue-chip (four and five-star) prospects.

One of those blue-chip prospects was Chipley (Fla.) WR Daquayvious Sorey. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver hasn't been down to UF in quite some time but came away impressed over the weekend.

“It was great, I liked the visit today. I got to communicate and build a relationship with the new coaches and the whole new staff,” Sorey told AllGators shortly following his visit.

Sorey is familiar with the Florida football program and was offered when he was just a freshman. But, he also has a family member on campus that has helped him build familiarity and serve as a person he can go to if he ever has any questions in personnel quality control assistant Lamar Sorey.

Sorey was brought into the fold under head coach Billy Napier after spending one year on the Jacksonville Jaguars' scouting staff. That is something that has certainly helped the Gators get back into the talented pass-catchers recruitment.

“Having somebody that’s already here at Florida and knowing that he’s [Sorey] my cousin, that’s a key because that’s someone I can talk to that’s already here and I can build relationships with some of the coaches that are on the staff.“

Having a family connection in the collegiate athletic industry can certainly give a younger prospect a leg up when it comes to their knowledge of how things go and what colleges are looking for. And Sorey has definitely had those conversations with his cousin on staff.

“What the coaches look for and the players just telling me to keep my grades up, watch how I move and act around people and everything like that.”

Sorey is one of the top receivers in the country and is a prospect that multiple schools across the country will be working hard to secure a commitment and eventual signature from.

With that comes being recruited by not just your position coach but also the head coach, among others. That is no different when it comes to who Sorey was able to speak to and spend time with the coaches while in Gainesville.

“Coach Billy [Napier], [wide receivers] coach Keary Colbert, [Assistant AD of Recruiting Strategy] Ms. Katie [Turner], Lamar [Sorey], obviously, and that’s about it.”

Sorey was committed to the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs for a year before making the decision to back off his verbal commitment about a month ago.

Since then, he’s been hearing from a lot of schools, including Florida, which has been pushing hard for his services. And they must be pushing some of the right buttons because Sorey says after this visit, UF has moved into serious contention.

“They’re top five,” Sorey said. “The culture, really like how the coaches have a relationship with each other and they connect with the players a lot,” he said on why Florida has made such a big move for him.

While Colbert is still young in terms of years coaching, he is someone that already has an impressive resume of who he has put into the league. And his hands-on coaching style is something that caught Sorey’s attention while he was watching practice.

“That’s something I want to be a part of, I’d love coach KC to coach me. He’s really energetic, he ran routes today [with the receivers]. I got to see him move around a little bit, it was fun.”

With his recruiting process basically starting over since the decommitment, Sorey has a number of visits that he wants to take during the spring open period and also has a list of schools that are doing the best job recruiting him at this time.

“March 25 or 26 I’m going to FAMU, and then after that, I’m talking to LSU about going there again, and then after LSU I think I’m going to visit Penn St,” he explained.

“Bama, Miami, Florida, Kansas, Marshall, Kentucky and Georgia” are all schools doing a good job of recruiting the panhandle prospect at this time.

Sorey is in no rush to make a final decision as he said he knows the timeline will at least go into his senior season before he makes another commitment.

“A month or two before I graduate [I want to make a decision]. I’m trying to graduate in December.”

