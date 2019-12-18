Defensive Back Fenley Graham Signs With Florida

Three-star defensive back Fenley Graham, of Lakeland High School in Lakeland, FL, has made his college decision official: He's Florida-bound.

The return specialist has finally signed and sent his LOI, and will be a Gator later next year.

Graham was courted as a punt/kick returner and a boundary corner by the Florida staff, but I wouldn't rule out a position move due to his pure playmaking ability and his speed. Fenley has crazy track speed and great hands for a DB, which makes me wonder if the Florida staff would move him to a slot receiver, considering the lack of depth in the slot.

Regardless, Graham is a swiss army knife in his talents and his speed is unmatched. He is an impressive player to watch, and he has the physical tools (besides height) to make plays.

The Polk County playmaker will be a sight to see in the orange and blue, especially on special teams, a phase of the game forgotten since Urban Meyer left Gainesville in 2010.

The three-star is known for his impressive punt and kick returns, and he had multiple touchdowns in Lakeland's biggest games as a high schooler. In his senior year, Graham averaged 46.5 kick return yards per return. And on punts, he averaged 21.7 punt return yards per return. That's absurd.

You can welcome Fenley Graham to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

