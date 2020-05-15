AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Donovan McMillon Recaps Virtual UF Visit, Excited About Gators Interest

Donavon Keiser

On Wednesday, the Gators hosted one of their top targets on defense, safety Donovan McMillon, for a virtual visit.

McMillon is an accomplished two-sport athlete at Peters Township High School in McMurray, Pennslyvania, who participates in football and wrestling. The 6-2, 193 pound defensive back was impressed with the Gators' pitch and attention towards him, tweeting out his excitement shortly after the visit was finished. 

On Thursday, McMillon told Sports Illustrated - AllGators that head coach Dan Mullen, safeties coach Ron English, and assistant director of player personnel Keiwan Ratliff are the coaches that are recruiting him the most from UF. 

Although the safety has yet to make the trip to Gainesville, he is excited about the opportunity to play in the SEC, especially for the Gators.

"I have never been to Florida," said McMillon. "The things that attract me are that they play in the SEC, in Florida where a lot of my family lives like my granddad. And I love [the] UF defense." 

After McMillon plays his final snap of football, he will transition his focus on the mat, as his goal is to place first at states in wrestling. McMillon won't be enrolling early, as he "will be going for gold in my last wrestling year".

As of now, McMillon has no plans for a certain commitment date and is still taking visits virtually throughout the quarantine. 

"I’ve kept my mind busy," said McMillon. "Trying not to get bored by working out, with field work, lifting, core strength, and film study. "

The coronavirus has put in-person recruiting on hold, but McMillon has been taking advantage of the time to improve his recruiting relationships.

"The only thing that affected my recruitment was visits, it has helped me grow better relationships with coaches and I’ve also got to learn a lot about where they would want to put me and play me in their defenses."

The mutual interest between UF and McMillon is high, and since the Gators offered on April 18th, the contact between the two has been consistent, with Florida showing lots of love.

The Gators are looking for their first safety commitment of this cycle, and there is no doubt that McMillon sits high atop their board. After the 2020 season, Florida will lose Shawn Davis, Donovan Stiner, and Brad Stewart Jr, leaving a need for safeties that can come in and contribute early. 

McMillon can fill in that role nicely as he excels in pursuit, both in the run game and in coverage. His closing speed is evident on tape, and he scans the field quickly to read the offense and react accordingly. His combination of size, speed, and high IQ is hard to find in high school prospects, which is why over 40 schools have offered McMillon, many coming in the past few months. 

You can find McMillon's junior tape below, and follow him on Twitter here. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Warrants Issued for Former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar, Giants' Deandre Baker

According to the Miramar Police Department, a warrant has been issued for both former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar along with New York Giants DB Deandre Baker.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Quarterback Kyle Trask, the Epitome of Dedication

In the days of the NCAA transfer portal, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask presents a unique story of success.

Zach Goodall

by

Demetrius82

Stricklin Suggests Displaced Teams Can Play at University of Florida

Shortly after the Governor of Florida suggested the use of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for pro football teams, Florida AD Scott Stricklin echoed similar sentiments regarding multiple athletic facilities.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators DE Princely Umanmielen Breaks Down Signing-Day Decision

Four-Star defensive end and Gators signee, Princely Umanmielen recently took to YouTube to breakdown his decision to choose Florida over Texas schools.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators' Transfers Lose Stars in New 247Sports Transfer Rankings

247Sports recently updated the way they view transfer rankings, and because of that, several of the Gators' transfers have been rated lower than they were coming out of high school.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

Will 2020 Be A Career Year For Gators RB Dameon Pierce?

With Lamical Perine gone to graduation, Florida running back Dameon Pierce will lead the orange and blue backfield in 2020, how will he be?

GrahamMarsh_

Florida Gators No. 1 in Baseball America's 2021 Way-Too-Early Rankings

Baseball America believes UF will pick up right where it left off.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Land Commitment from 2021 OL Adrein Strickland

The Florida Gators have added another offensive line prospect to their 2021 recruiting class in A. Crawford Mosley's Adrein Strickland.

Zach Goodall

2021 DE Names Florida Gators a Leading School After Virtual Visit

In an exclusive interview, four-star DE Kelvin Gilliam offered insight into his virtual visit, and what it's been like to be recruited under quarantine.

Demetrius Harvey

Analysis: What Zachary Evans to TCU Means for the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators couldn't find a way to get top 2020 running back Zachary Evans into the fold. What does it mean for the team moving forward?

Zach Goodall

by

Gatorbait