Donovan McMillon Recaps Virtual UF Visit, Excited About Gators Interest

On Wednesday, the Gators hosted one of their top targets on defense, safety Donovan McMillon, for a virtual visit.

McMillon is an accomplished two-sport athlete at Peters Township High School in McMurray, Pennslyvania, who participates in football and wrestling. The 6-2, 193 pound defensive back was impressed with the Gators' pitch and attention towards him, tweeting out his excitement shortly after the visit was finished.

On Thursday, McMillon told Sports Illustrated - AllGators that head coach Dan Mullen, safeties coach Ron English, and assistant director of player personnel Keiwan Ratliff are the coaches that are recruiting him the most from UF.

Although the safety has yet to make the trip to Gainesville, he is excited about the opportunity to play in the SEC, especially for the Gators.

"I have never been to Florida," said McMillon. "The things that attract me are that they play in the SEC, in Florida where a lot of my family lives like my granddad. And I love [the] UF defense."

After McMillon plays his final snap of football, he will transition his focus on the mat, as his goal is to place first at states in wrestling. McMillon won't be enrolling early, as he "will be going for gold in my last wrestling year".

As of now, McMillon has no plans for a certain commitment date and is still taking visits virtually throughout the quarantine.

"I’ve kept my mind busy," said McMillon. "Trying not to get bored by working out, with field work, lifting, core strength, and film study. "

The coronavirus has put in-person recruiting on hold, but McMillon has been taking advantage of the time to improve his recruiting relationships.

"The only thing that affected my recruitment was visits, it has helped me grow better relationships with coaches and I’ve also got to learn a lot about where they would want to put me and play me in their defenses."

The mutual interest between UF and McMillon is high, and since the Gators offered on April 18th, the contact between the two has been consistent, with Florida showing lots of love.

The Gators are looking for their first safety commitment of this cycle, and there is no doubt that McMillon sits high atop their board. After the 2020 season, Florida will lose Shawn Davis, Donovan Stiner, and Brad Stewart Jr, leaving a need for safeties that can come in and contribute early.

McMillon can fill in that role nicely as he excels in pursuit, both in the run game and in coverage. His closing speed is evident on tape, and he scans the field quickly to read the offense and react accordingly. His combination of size, speed, and high IQ is hard to find in high school prospects, which is why over 40 schools have offered McMillon, many coming in the past few months.

You can find McMillon's junior tape below, and follow him on Twitter here.