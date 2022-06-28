WR Eugene Wilson III Sets Sights on Two Teams, Includes Florida Gators

The Florida Gators appear to be well-positioned for the services of 2023 wide receiver Eugene Wilson III.

The Florida Gators are among the two teams that elite 2023 wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (Gaither, Fla.) has in mind when it comes time for him to commit. Wilson revealed the two teams via social media earlier on Tuesday afternoon, an anticipated move with a commitment date still to come.

Along with Florida, Wilson posted an image of himself donning half of a Texas A&M uniform, indicating that they are the other program to beat.

Wilson, 5-foot-11, 162 pounds is currently rated as a four-star prospect, ranked No. 146 nationally, No. 24 receiver and the No. 29 player in the 2023 recruiting class, according to On3 consensus. Wilson is among the fastest receivers in this year's class, running a 100-meter race in 11.36 seconds.

For Florida, Wilson would offer some much-needed speed in space, something the program has been searching for since losing receiver Kadarius Toney to the NFL a couple of years ago. He has been heavily recruited by Florida receivers coach Keary Colbert and recently participated in an official visit with the program.

The standout receiver was officially offered by Florida in February of this year and has taken four total visits since then, including his official visit earlier this month.

“Florida is one of the schools I have been watching ever since I started getting into college [football]," Wilson said not long after receiving the offer from Florida early in spring. "So it’s really exciting for me to have the opportunity to build a relationship with the coaches.”

The Gators appear to be well-positioned here, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the speedster commit to Florida at some point.

Thus far, Florida has received commitments from two receivers under Napier's reign, athlete Creed Whittemore (F.W. Buchholz, Fla.) and Tyree Patterson (Eustis, Fla). Wilson would be another welcomed addition to the room, one that will need all the talent it can get over the next couple of cycles.

