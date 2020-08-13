AllGators
Video: Florida Gators Commit Kamar Wilcoxson's Cornerback Training

Zach Goodall

In the process of reclassifying and joining the Florida Gators this month, 2021 commit Kamar Wilcoxson will be making another transition once he hits the field: To playing outside cornerback full-time.

Wilcoxson, 6-1, 183 lbs., has played all over the secondary during his high school career but often found himself on the backend at safety, given his range in coverage and willingness to come down in run support and deliver a blow. However, according to Wilcoxson, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham plans to develop him on the outside as a freshman before allowing him to pick up on STAR nickel cornerback in the future.

Throughout what's been a unique offseason amidst the coronavirus, Wilcoxson has been hard at work, training as a cornerback in preparation for his college career. Chatting with Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia, Wilcoxson shared the focus of his offseason workouts and what he looks to continue improving on as a cornerback.

"This offseason I’ve focused a lot on refining my technique, being more patient and just understanding the game more with my trainer, Oliver Davis," said Wilcoxson. 

"I do a lot of reaction and transition work because that’s something I will have to do a lot in games," he continued. "I also do a lot of work dissecting route combinations in a variety of coverages. I’ve made sure my breaks are more efficient and my hips get looser than what they already were. I’ve just been trying to improve my technique even more because that’s something that’ll take my game to another level."

Wilcoxson looks to enroll at Florida on August 24th and will join the team in fall camp, which is set to kick off on August 17th.

