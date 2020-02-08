Florida Gators 2020 Recruiting Class Superlatives

This past Wednesday, the 2020 recruiting cycle basically came to a close as many high school players made their decisions as to where they would be continuing their football careers on National Signing Day.

For the Gators, they saw players sign to them but also saw some slip through their grasps on the final day of recruiting. Nonetheless, they were able to maintain a top ten class in the nation with their efforts.

As the class took form, and Florida now knows what they will have to work with in terms of incoming freshman, let’s take a look at the class superlatives for this cycle.

Class Superlatives

Best Signing: WR Xzavier Henderson

In what seemed to be a downward spiral in the closing stages of recruiting that would once again leave Gator Nation questioning some of Dan Mullen's coaching staff’s ability to recruit, they were all saved for the time being with the commitment of Xzavier Henderson on January 4th.

Brother of former Gator and first-round prospect C.J. Henderson, Henderson chose the Gators in a tight race with Clemson.

Matching the ideal size and length wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales is known to prefer, Henderson’s 6-3, 180 lb. frame creates matchup problems for opposing defenses.

With the speed and strength to take the top off of defenses, his long strides and sure hands make him a dangerous deep threat that is likely to be utilized by the Florida offense early on in his career, given the recent departures of four starting-caliber receivers from the program.

A commitment that, for lack of a better term, stopped the bleeding in Gainesville for not being able to close on recruits, the Gators were able to capitalize on a legacy player and a dang good one at that.

Most Underrated: DB Tre’ Vez Johnson

In the 2020 class, Johnson may be the Gators diamond in the rough.

Being a three-star prospect out of Bartram Trail High School in St. Augustine, Florida, many thought of Johnson to be a bit of a reach when Dan Mullen first offered him. However, in his senior season, Johnson was on a mission to prove those people wrong with his play.

Accumulating 51 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and four interceptions show us exactly why he’s a star in the making at the next level. He can simply do it all.

Known for his bone-jarring hits and aggressive playstyle, Johnson fits perfectly into the mold that has been built by previous Gator defensive backs.

With several crushing hits and game-changing plays in his senior season, Johnson even saw the likes of Clemson recognize his talents towards the end of the recruiting period.

A fast, physical, and aggressive playmaker who can energize an entire squad with his relentless hustle and effort, Johnson has all the attributes to have an abrupt emergence when his name gets called on.

Expect to see Johnson heavily involved on special teams in the coming years until his opportunity arrives defensively.

Best Position Group: Defensive line

Reeling in an impressive class with a top ten rank in the nation, Florida did so by focusing on the trenches defensively.

Adding Gervon Dexter, Jalen Lee, Johnnie Brown, Lamar Goods, and Princely Umanmielen, and Antuwan Powell in the 2020 class, the Gators nearly solidified their future of the front line.

In today’s SEC and football in general, it is crucial to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. But, being able to create pressure in passing situations and shut down the run as well is huge for a team’s success in today’s game.

By acquiring what seems to be one of the more talented position groups for the Gators in recent memory, defensive line coach David Turner is awarded a stout group he can get to work with and groom into a powerhouse unit for years to come.

Losing two of the nation’s best pass rushers in Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga is a severe blow for any team to take. However, by securing the signees of Umanmielen and Powell coming off the edge along with Dexter, Goods, Lee, and Brown in the middle, the future of the Gators front has never looked brighter.

Most likely to become a First Round Pick: DL Gervon Dexter

Speaking of the defensive line, the Gators received quite a good one in Dexter.

Possibly the biggest get for the Gators in terms of overall talent; Dexter has the best chance to be at the top of draft boards for the NFL draft when his career at Florida comes to a close.

Standing at 6-6 and weighing in at 286 lbs. Dexter presents a menacing presence that flashes a mixture of power and speed at a high level.

A long and athletic specimen on the defensive side of the ball, Dexter is far from his polished self. As a former varsity level basketball player at Lake Wales High School and only two years of experience on the football field, Dexter still has plenty of strides to make at the collegiate level.

Being recently awarded his fifth star after a stellar performance in the All-American game, Dexter was rewarded for the hard work and effort that he put in to get to this point.

However, stars don’t carry with you to the next level of play. Everything depends on how you grow and develop your craft at the next level, a realization it seems he has already come to.

With the right adjustments to technique and other small tools to add to his bag in both the passing and running game, Dexter has a shot to be one of the better players that’s rolled through Florida in a long time and be rewarded with a top 32 draft pick in the process.

Filled the Most Significant Need: Safety Mordecai McDaniel

Given the circumstances of the safety position for the Gators last season and the whiff on Deland safety Avantae Williams, receiving a commitment from safety Mordecai McDaniel just days before Early Signing Day proves huge for the Florida secondary.

As a 6-1, 195 pound safety, the four-star prospect from Washington, D.C. provides the Gators with much-needed length and physicality in the back end defensively.

Known for being an aggressive, downhill presence that is comfortable blitzing off the edge, McDaniel fits within defensive coordinator Todd Grantham’s scheme very well.

Missing out on a few guys that would’ve helped to secure a position group that plagued their defense at times last season, the Gators were able to come out with the talented McDaniel, making that signing look even better than it did before.

Biggest Flip: OL Joshua Braun

In an attempt to secure the trenches on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, Dan Mullen put a considerable emphasis on acquiring large bodies upfront.

In doing so, Mullen was able to pull off one of the bigger flips of the season with Braun. Leading up to Early Signing Day, Braun was committed to an SEC foe in Georgia.

However, just a week before he would sign his letter of intent, Braun announced his de-committed from the Bulldogs on December 11th and flipped his commitment to the Gators two days later on December 13th.

Given the previous commitments of four-star Issiah Walker Jr., as well as three-stars Richie Leonard IV and Gerald Mincey, Florida was able to make a good offensive line group great with the addition of Braun.

In doing so, offensive line coach John Hevesy was rewarded with a 6-6, 356 lb., tackle that is nimble on his feet and nasty at the point of attack.

Given his skill set and being an early enrollee, Braun has a legitimate shot to see action early on in his collegiate career.

Nonetheless, an imposing depth piece the Gators were able to add, Braun’s impact will be felt at one point or another during his time at Florida.

Immediate Impact Player: LB Derek Wingo

Given the recent departure of veteran linebacker David Reese., the Gators seem to be stretched a bit at the linebacker position.

However, with the addition to Derek Wingo in this class, the leadership and drive the team saw and respected from Reese has gone nowhere.

Along with his leadership abilities, Wingo also has quite the strong skill set that the Gators look for in an outside linebacker.

Given the circumstances that he will inevitably step in to in his first season at Florida, the athletic but muscular linebacker could see time rather quickly. While he may need to sharpen his skills early on at becoming a fully complete player at the linebacker position, Wingo possesses the traits of a very talented player that coaches tend to want on the field immediately.

Mixing in his run-stopping prowess and cover running backs and tight ends in space in the passing game due to his mix of size and speed, Wingo has the opportunity to be a multi-year starter within the program.

Biggest Surprise: DL Jalen Lee

Given the fact that Lee was committed to LSU during what seemed to be their hottest period of recruiting due to their play on the field and fiery passion showed by Ed Orgeron, Florida being able to flip Lee on December 5th was huge.

Acquiring 74 tackles—including eight for loss— and five and a half sacks in his senior season of play, Lee flashed signs of excellence at the defensive tackle position.

Given his size, standing at 6-3, 294 lbs., Lee plays with high strength and pad level that allows him to blow up plays through the middle.

As a player with great length and tremendous size in the middle, he is the perfect fit to replace Kyree Campbell at the trench monster when Campbell leaves at the end of 2020.

A predominantly run game factor that has shown he can play the pass on occasion, Lee will need to add tools to the bag in the pass-rushing department when he arrives in Gainesville.

Final Thoughts

Despite not being able to close on a few prospects that would’ve turned this class from good to excellent for Dan Mullen and his staff, they were still able to reel in some notable pieces that will have significant impacts on the team in the future.

As for the players they did attain, it can be said that all have high ceilings and match the play style of the Gators, whether it’s’s offensively or defensively.

Overall, it’s been a solid class that can continue turning around a program that is just two seasons removed from being 4-7. With the way Mullen and his staff have been able to get the most out of their talent since he took over in 2018, the best part of the offseason begins now. That part is player development.