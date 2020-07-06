Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: DB Tre’Vez Johnson

Tre’Vez Johnson, defensive back

School: Bartram Trail High School (Fla.)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Three stars, No. 41 safety, No. 67 state (Fla.), No. 474 national

Recruitment History

Three-star rating, five-star potential.

This description fits one of the newest additions to the Florida secondary in Tre’Vez Johnson.

Seeing his first action of varsity football on national television, Johnson is no stranger to being the underdog.

Switching from wide receiver to defensive back mid-game against one of the top recruits the nation has ever seen in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Johnson was able to hold his own in replacing a depleted Bartram Trail secondary in the 2017 season opener.

Making the permanent change to the defensive side of the ball soon thereafter, Johnson would embark on a journey that now has him enrolled at UF. As an under-the-radar prospect out of North Florida, Johnson’s recruitment consisted of offers from North Carolina, Wake Forrest, Minnesota, and Virginia Tech entering the summer before his senior season of high school.

However, what he lacked was an offer from an illustrious power-five program. Specifically, one from an in-state school.

That was until Florida became the first to put their name in the sweepstakes for the talented defensive back on June 14th, 2019.

As a local prospect from Jacksonville (Fla.) - just an hour and a half from Gainesville - Johnson would commit to the Gators just over a week later during an unofficial visit to the campus. In the process, cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray and the UF staff were able to secure a diamond in the rough and even overcame a late offer by the national powerhouse Clemson Tigers to land Johnson’s services.

"As far as the guys maybe that don't get all the attention, Tre'Vez Johnson's a guy I've said right from the beginning that some people might sleep on." - Gators head coach Dan Mullen on National Signing Day

Long-Term Projection and Outlook

In his senior season of high school, Johnson accounted for 51 tackles—seven of which for loss—one forced fumble, four interceptions and one returned for a touchdown. Throughout the year, Johnson helped lead Bartram Trail to an 11-1 record and exemplified the traits that drew Dan Mullen and Co.'s eye.

Specifically, that of being fast, physical, and aggressive.

The same attributes that make up the mantra that has been implemented into the Gators program ever since Mullen’s arrival onto campus for the 2018 preseason.

With incredible athleticism and speed that allows him to cover a wide radius of the field- whether that be in coverage or tracking down the ball carrier - Johnson can be effective at any position in the secondary.

Playing with a high motor that has multiple gears - as seen by his 4.4 40-yard dash time - Johnson’s speed allows him to make up lost ground in coverage when the ball is in the air. Combining that with the necessary instincts to make plays on the ball with high consistency, Johnson projects to see time as a STAR/Safety hybrid in Florida’s defensive scheme.

A player with Johnson's skillset has been the missing piece for the Florida defense for the past few seasons. Not having an individual that is willing to punish the opposition for coming across the middle of the field, Johnson can bring back the big-hitting secondary that has been absent since the days of Keanu Neal and Marcus Maye.

Despite being dependable in coverage, Johnson’s strength is in the run game. As a fearless player who is known for his ability to play down towards the line of scrimmage and deliver bone-crushing hits to the opposition, Johnson carries the characteristics of those who have shined at the STAR position for the Gators (as seen here).

Standing at 5-11, 175 lbs., Johnson will need to put on some more good weight in order to receive significant snaps at the next level. During that transition, it’s likely that he will start as a special teams ace, where he has free reign to do what he does best: Hit people.

Displaying a talented yet raw skillset, the ceiling for Johnson is high. So high, that he can emerge into an every-down player before his time at Florida is up, and a dominant one at that.