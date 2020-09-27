Highlights: Florida Gators 2021 Recruit Standouts in Week 4

Prior to the Florida Gators landing a big win over Ole Miss this past Saturday, many of Florida's future players strapped it up at the high school level as multiple 2021 commits began and continued their seasons.

Perhaps the most notable of these commits was safety commit Donovan McMillon of Peters Township (Canonsburg, Pa.), who had a touchdown on a kickoff return against the South Fayette Lions.

The 6-2, 193 pound defensive back showed off his burst against the Lions, breaking multiple tackles to take it 96 yards for a touchdown. McMillon recorded another big play on special teams as he also blocked punt.

Moving to another future safety prospect, Winter Park (Fla.) standout Dakota Mitchell had quite a game against Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) as he forced two turnovers as he racked up and interception and a forced fumble.

Despite Mitchell's impressive play, Winter Park got trounced by Edgewater, 36-6.

Shortly after being cleared to play in the state of Georgia, linebacker commit Chief Borders quickly found himself taking snaps for the Heard County Braves on Friday night as they defeated the Darlington Tigers, 35-30. Like many other prospects, Borders plays on both sides of the ball and made many big plays down the stretch for the Braves, including the final dagger to end the Darlington comeback.

One of my favorite defensive commits from the '21 class is defensive end Justus Boone of Sumter High School (S.C.), who played the first game of his senior season this past weekend. Boone picked up right where he left on his junior season as he bullied the Socastee offensive line, accumulating multiple sacks, tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and even a PBU. Behind the disruption of Socastee's offense, Sumter won the game with ease 24-7.

Shortly after posting his film to Twitter, Boone tweeted that he was ready to be in a Gator uniform after the Ole Miss game.

Quarterback Carlos Del Rio remains sidelined for Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) after being deemed ineligible to play after transferring. He's been assisting the coaching staff on the sidelines on gamedays.

Defensive backs Jason Marshall Jr. and Corey Collier Jr. (Palmetto - Miami, Fla.) have yet to receive a start date to begin their senior season in South Florida, despite the calendar hitting October before next Friday.

