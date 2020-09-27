SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Highlights: Florida Gators 2021 Recruit Standouts in Week 4

Donavon Keiser

Prior to the Florida Gators landing a big win over Ole Miss this past Saturday, many of Florida's future players strapped it up at the high school level as multiple 2021 commits began and continued their seasons. 

Perhaps the most notable of these commits was safety commit Donovan McMillon of Peters Township (Canonsburg, Pa.), who had a touchdown on a kickoff return against the South Fayette Lions. 

The 6-2, 193 pound defensive back showed off his burst against the Lions, breaking multiple tackles to take it 96 yards for a touchdown. McMillon recorded another big play on special teams as he also blocked punt.

Moving to another future safety prospect, Winter Park (Fla.) standout Dakota Mitchell had quite a game against Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) as he forced two turnovers as he racked up and interception and a forced fumble. 

Despite Mitchell's impressive play, Winter Park got trounced by Edgewater, 36-6.  

Shortly after being cleared to play in the state of Georgia, linebacker commit Chief Borders quickly found himself taking snaps for the Heard County Braves on Friday night as they defeated the Darlington Tigers, 35-30. Like many other prospects, Borders plays on both sides of the ball and made many big plays down the stretch for the Braves, including the final dagger to end the Darlington comeback. 

One of my favorite defensive commits from the '21 class is defensive end Justus Boone of Sumter High School (S.C.), who played the first game of his senior season this past weekend. Boone picked up right where he left on his junior season as he bullied the Socastee offensive line, accumulating multiple sacks, tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and even a PBU. Behind the disruption of Socastee's offense, Sumter won the game with ease 24-7. 

Shortly after posting his film to Twitter, Boone tweeted that he was ready to be in a Gator uniform after the Ole Miss game. 

Quarterback Carlos Del Rio remains sidelined for Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) after being deemed ineligible to play after transferring. He's been assisting the coaching staff on the sidelines on gamedays.

Defensive backs Jason Marshall Jr. and Corey Collier Jr. (Palmetto - Miami, Fla.) have yet to receive a start date to begin their senior season in South Florida, despite the calendar hitting October before next Friday. 

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated-AllGators for weekly updates and highlights of Florida's 2021 recruiting class, and more.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kiffin Suggests Ole Miss, Florida Have Planned Pregame Demonstration

The Gators and Rebels coud be working together on a pregame demonstration.

Zach Goodall

by

Iknownow

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss

Following the Gators' victory in Oxford, let's take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from their performance.

Brandon Carroll

Game Balls: 'Kyle to Kyle' Sparks Gators Record-Setting Offense in Week 1

The Florida Gators were on fire offensively in its 51-35 thrashing of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Demetrius Harvey

Miller Starts Strong as New 'Leader' of Florida Gators Defense

Dan Mullen sounds off on Ventrell Miller's debut as the Florida Gators' middle linebacker.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss Rebels Live Blog and Updates

No. 5 Florida Gators take on the Ole Miss Rebels in today's SEC opening-day weekend.

Zach Goodall

by

Brandon Carroll

Five Key Takeaways from Florida's Win Over Ole Miss

Check out our five key takeaways from Florida's season-opening win over Ole Miss.

Zach Goodall

PFF: Two of SEC's 'Most Exciting' to Play in Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss

Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts and Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee are two of the SEC's "most exciting" players entering the 2020 season, per PFF.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Offense Makes History in 51-35 Thrashing of Ole Miss Rebels

The Florida Gators take home the victory in their week one matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators QB Kyle Trask Shows Out in First Half, Florida Leads Ole Miss 28-14

Halftime analysis of the Gators' week 1 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.

Demetrius Harvey

Emmitt Smith Talks Pac-12 Football Delay, Conversation With Son E.J. Smith

With Stanford and the Pac-12 set to kick off its season in Nov., the delay could have had more benefits than expected, Gators legend Emmitt Smith details his thoughts.

Demetrius Harvey