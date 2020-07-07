Scouting Notes: 2022 Central Florida Offensive Prospects to Watch

For the recruiting class of 2022, there are many explosive athletes to watch across Central Florida. From Saint Petersburg to Melbourne, it’s a great group of prospects.

It’s always good to get a head start on the next class of prospects. From watching in-person workouts, games, HUDL film, seven on seven tournaments, and combines, below you will find a group of early standouts from the area.

There’s no way to discuss every player in detail. With that, this list will include several players with detailed profiles, as well as possible emerging prospects. Due to COVID-19, the amount of information added, per prospect, varied quite a bit beyond the first week of March.

With that information in mind, here are some of the best offensive prospects from Central Florida for the class of 2022.

Top Player: Terrance Gibbs, RB, 6-0, 200, Orlando (Fla.) Master’s Academy

A smooth-running stride, excellent balance after contact, and cat-like quickness make Gibbs a legitimate FBS prospect. Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, LSU, Texas A & M, and many others offered Gibbs a scholarship. Now that Gibbs has grown into his body, he’s only going to be more difficult to bring down.

Gibbs is one of the best backs in his class at making defenders miss, and he uses very good vision to make split-second decisions to run the football. In short, Gibbs’s electric running style will continue to pile up the yards and touchdowns for another two seasons.

Davin Wydner, QB, 6-5, 220-pounds, Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy

Wydner played in Georgia last season, but he’s moving back to Melbourne where he’s lived before. Big arm, really good touch with the fade pass, and the ability to avoid the rush and throw on the run are all a part of Wydner’s game. He’s also improving his quickness, with a self-reported 4.9 forty this offseason.

With his size and strength, adding that speed and quickness make Wydner difficult to tackle in the read-option game. Wydner is a high ceiling prospect that loves the game. This is a prospect that probably would have earned offers at camps and combines this summer if not for COVID-19. Wydner still has much to prove, but the talent is there.

Gunnar Smith, QB, 6-3, 180, Lake Mary (Fla.) High School

A prospect with an adept feel for dropping in the deep pass right into the hands of the wide receiver, Smith is a natural signal-caller. He threw for 24 touchdowns last year against really talented teams in the Orlando area. More of a pocket passer with the ability to move and slide away from the pass rush, Smith provides plenty of arm strength for a rising junior. Already with an offer from Kentucky in his hands, Smith has the potential to be a really good FBS quarterback.

OJ Ross, RB/Slot, 5-10, 170, Cocoa (Fla.) High School

Cocoa is one of those programs that seemingly always has a "Dude" on offense. Next up for the Tigers will be Ross. He’s moving back to running back for the 2020 season to get his hands on the football more.

At the college level, he will likely be a slot wide receiver. He was one of the most explosive slot wide receivers in Florida as a mere sophomore, tallying 35 receptions for 457 yards and three touchdowns, after rushing for 661 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. Ross provides that make-you-miss ability that will draw applause from fans. Some of his offers include UCF, Kentucky and Arkansas. It’s a matter of time before his recruitment reaches double-digit offers.

James Smiley, RB, 6-0, 210, Seffner (Fla.) Armwood

Smiley has waited his turn to be the main running back at Armwood, and he’s built to be an every-down playmaker. A powerful running back with a one-cut-and-go style of play, Smiley earned offers from UCF, Georgia Tech, and Auburn this past year. Again, he was not even the starting running back. This prospect’s upside is very high.

Rian Black, WR, 6-0, 194, Rockledge (Fla.) High School

Regardless of class, Black is one of the smoothest wide receivers in Florida. He’s a technician at the line of scrimmage to defeat press coverage, and he knows how to stack defensive backs and keep them away from the football. He’s been well-coached to this point in his career.

Black’s ability to stop and start, move laterally, and his excellent first step all make him a difficult matchup. One of the receivers on the minds of college coaches already, Black has earned offers from programs such as Miami, Florida International, Indiana, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Kentucky, UCF, Kansas and Kansas State.

Erriyon Knighton, WR, 6-3, 175, Tampa (Fla.) Hillsborough

Every college football program looks for speed. Knighton brings elite speed - track speed, having clocked a 10.44 100-meter dash this year. Recently offered by Florida State, the long-striding wide receiver is just beginning to receive the recognition he deserves. Illinois, Iowa State and Toledo also offered.

Even at full speed, Knighton can make maneuvers to elude tacklers. He’s just learning the nuances of the wide receiver position, but he’s absolutely one of the fastest players in the country for the class of 2022. Knighton is a big-time kick returner. Look for his recruitment to explode.

Tony Livingston, TE, 6-6, 255, Tampa (Fla.) Seffner Christian

A natural athlete with tremendous footwork, Livingston could play tight end, defensive end, or possibly move to left tackle. Blessed with soft hands and nimble feet, Livingston moves well after catching the football for his size. He can make defenders miss, and he’s capable of dragging tacklers with him. Offers from North Carolina, Texas A & M, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon and Southern California show what college coaches think of Livingston.

Josiah Lancaster, OT, 6-5, 315, Plant City (Fla.) High School

A prospect that’s immensely strong, Lancaster fits the mold of a true power right tackle. He’s physical from the snap of the football to the whistle, and he’s also quick for a 315-pound prospect. Still learning the nuances of the position, Lancaster has a world of upside. Georgia Tech is the latest team to offer, adding to offers from Florida Atlantic and Iowa State.

Zack Menard, OT, 6-4, 295, Tampa (Fla.) Hillsborough

One of the most improved players in Florida from last season to July of 2020, Menard is an athletic offensive tackle. He could play right tackle or left tackle in college. He’s still learning the nuances of the game, but with his size, natural strength and athleticism, he’s going to be an FBS football player. Again, he’s a vastly improved player. His sophomore film does not do him justice.

Trent Ramsey, OT, 6-5, 270, Tarpon Springs (Fla.) Eastlake

A natural offensive tackle, Ramsey moved to Florida from Arizona for spring semester. He’s really quick off the snap of the football and engaging defensive linemen. He does a very good job of blocking in the screen game. Ramsey is also adept at driving defenders back in the running game. Ramsey’s athleticism and penchant for physical contact make him an ideal college offensive tackle. Florida State, Miami, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Cal, Duke and Michigan State represent some of Ramsey’s offers.

More Central Fla. 2022 Prospects to Keep an Eye On

Kaylan Julian Chavez, QB, 6-3, 176, Winter Garden (Fla.) Jones

Chad Mascoe, QB, 6-0, 200, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Jmariyae Robinson WR, 6-1, 160, Cocoa (Fla.) High School

Jeremiah Sims, WR, 5-11, 175, Orlando (Fla.) Evans

Hunter Moss, OT, 6-5, 285, Orlando (Fla.) Foundation Academy

Lanard Toney, OG, 6-2, 290, Cocoa (Fla.) High School

Greg Gaines, WR, 6-2, 180, Tampa (Fla.) Tech