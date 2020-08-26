2022 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators Edge Target Shemar Stewart

The Gators are already making serious efforts to reel in the best players for the class of 2022. Arguably the top player on the board hails from South Florida.

Every few years there’s a special player that comes along. All the measurables, plus all the attitude. Meet Shemar Stewart. The Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace talent last placed his skills on display at the Miami Under Armour event the weekend before COVID-19 sent America and the world into a tailspin.

Currently standing at 6-5, 246-pounds, Stewart stood out amongst numerous invited Under Armour participants. While he continues to learn how to best use his hands to fend off offensive tackles, Stewart’s strength and quickness caught everyone’s attention. With South Florida not likely to play this fall, it might be a while before anyone sees Stewart place the pads on again. However, that does not mean recruiting changed for Stewart.

The pandemic may have slowed down Stewart’s chances to attend camps and take unofficial visits, but college coaches continue to come after him. Amongst a plethora of offers for the class of 2022 prospect, the Gators are definitely in the hunt. Stewart visited Gainesville for Florida's junior day event in March, which certainly left a lasting impression as UF was his final visit before the recruiting moratorium was put in place.

Along with the Gators, LSU, Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Clemson, Auburn, North Carolina and Michigan have all offered and continue to chase Stewart, amongst many other programs.

Quick Evaluation

As a player, Stewart provides many intangibles. Not to mention, enormous upside after reaching college and working with a college weight training coach. Here’s an overview of Stewart based on seeing Stewart’s film and seeing him at the 2020 Miami Under Armour event.

The definition of a strongside defensive end body. Highest upside of any player in the country. Manchild. Intuitive. First-step quickness is tremendous. Can hold the edge versus 300-pound offensive tackles. Stewart provides the quickness to move laterally from C-gap to B-gap and still move forward and penetrate before the offensive guard or offensive tackle can stop him.

Pass Rush Prowess

Stewart's stab move is tremendous. He fends off offensive tackles and makes it look easy. Bull rush is also tremendous. Good forward lean, powers his hands into the offensive tackle’s chest, and continues his leg drive. Can speed rush like a 215-pound edge rusher. Also likes to utilize a double hand swipe. Needs to continue to elevate his club, rip, and combination moves.

Most importantly, Stewart plays hard. Real hard. That’s not necessarily the norm for ultra-talented players around the country. It's good to see Stewart get after it play after play, as that effort should pay dividends down the line.

Final Thoughts

Stewart possesses the raw talent to eventually be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Once Stewart understands the nuances of playing both defensive end positions, as well as sliding inside and being a pass rusher during obvious pass downs, he can become as good as any defensive end in recent memory.

As for Stewart as a person, he’s reserved and intelligent. This young man loves discussing football and wants to get better at his craft. Stewart is not in a rush to seek the limelight, and not a person that needs to hear his name called. He just goes to work, day after day.

The Gators will be going all-in for Stewart moving forward, as will over 40 other programs.