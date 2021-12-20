2023 TE Mac Markway Decommits From Florida Gators

The Florida Gators lost another commitment, this time for the 2023 recruiting class in tight end Mac Markway.

While the Florida Gators made some headway for their 2022 recruiting class, the program is still dealing with some of the ramifications of a full regime change. That includes the 2023 recruiting class with tight end Mac Markway decommitting from the program on Sunday.

Markway hails from Saint Louis (Mo.) and currently attends DeSmet High School. He was heavily recruited by the previous coaching staff, including tight ends coach Tim Brewster. Their departure is part of the reason for his decommitment, he said via social media on Sunday night.

"I wake up every day thankful for these opportunities," Markway said on Twitter. "The University of Florida and Gator Nation have been wonderful to me and my family during my recruitment and after my commitment.

"I am forever thankful to the Gators and their fans. Due to the many staff changes throughout the country, my family and my Coach Carl Reed have decided its best for me to Decommit from Florida and open my recruitment. Thank you for your love and support."

Markway originally committed to the program in July of this year. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, he's thought of as one of the top tight ends in the nation, and likely will be billed as such as the next recruiting class cycle presses forward.

He currently has other outstanding offers from programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Miami, LSU and many more.

While Florida has lost his commitment for now, don't be surprised to see them quickly pick up commitments elsewhere in the class prior to next season as the recruiting season for the 2023 recruiting class officially opens following signing day for next year's recruits.

