Florida Gators 2021 OL Commit Adrein Strickland's SI All-American Profile

Zach Goodall

A lesser-known prospect up until the time of his commitment to the Florida Gators, Adrein Strickland doesn't shine in the rankings but has shown plenty of poise and promise as an SEC-bound offensive lineman during his high school career.

With a college-ready frame at 6-6, 330 lbs., Strickland carries loads of upper body strength that he consistently utilizes at the point of attack in his blocks. He moves well for his size laterally and should continue to improve upon that in college, with the flexibility to move inside to guard if need be.

When Strickland gets into Florida's strength and conditioning program, some of his weight could be redistributed to his lower half to create more balance and improve pad level in his blocks, but he already shows the ability to drive out defenders on tape. Run blocking is Strickland's bread-and-butter, as he shoots out of his stands and pops defenders with adequate hand placement, letting his strength do the rest.

Below, you can find Strickland's scouting report from Sports Illustrated All-American. The inaugural, 25-man Sports Illustrated All-American team of the top prospects in the class of 2021 will be unveiled in December.

Prospect: Adrein Strickland

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 330 pounds
School: Lynn Haven (Fla.) A. Crawford Mosley
Position: Offensive Lineman
Committed to: Florida

Frame: A massive human being, big strong and at a size right now to play at the next level.

Athleticism: Shows extreme strength on film, powerful upper body and powerful legs. You can't ask for much more from a lineman at prep level. Skills will be tested at the next level but you shouldn’t bet against him in a one-on-one matchup at this time.

Instincts: Has a good feel for blitzer's, twists, and anything the defense will throw at him. This combined with his extreme strength and size make him a very versatile tackle. Not a lot he can't physically handle.

Polish: Carries himself with good balance and strength, always keeping his feet under him even when faced with two defenders. Doesn't over stride in the run game or overset in the passing game. With some more coaching and development, he will only become a stronger enforcer.

Bottom Line: Strickland is a bulldozer in the run game and a brick wall in the passing game. Defenders come at full speed and he doesn't flinch while protecting his quarterback. Throws smaller linebackers and defenders around like ragdolls. He has the size [and] the talent to come to a Power Five program right now and play. Has a very bright future playing football will go as far as his work ethic and toughness will take him.

