SI All-American Candidate Adrein Strickland Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Adrein Strickland                                                                                                Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                      Vitals: 6-foot-6, 330 pounds                                                                                            School: Lynn Haven (Fla.) A. Crawford Mosley                                                         Position: Offensive Lineman                                                                                  Committed to: Florida                                                                                               Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: A massive human being, big strong and at a size right now to play at the next level. 

Athleticism: Shows extreme strength on film, powerful upper body and powerful legs. You can't ask for much more from a lineman at prep level. Skills will be tested at the next level but you shouldn’t bet against him in a one-on-one matchup at this time. 

Instincts: Has a good feel for blitzer's, twists, and anything the defense will throw at him. This combined with his extreme strength and size make him a very versatile tackle. Not a lot he can't physically handle. 

Polish: Carries himself with good balance and strength, always keeping his feet under him even when faced with two defenders. Doesn't over stride in the run game or overset in the passing game. With some more coaching and development, he will only become a stronger enforcer. 

Bottom Line: Strickland is a bulldozer in the run game and a brick wall in the passing game. Defenders come at full speed and he doesn't flinch while protecting his quarterback. Throws smaller linebackers and defenders around like ragdolls. He has the size in the talent to come to a Power Five program right now and play. Has a very bright future playing football will go as far as his work ethic and toughness will take him.

