The Florida Gators have made short work after losing Miami Palmetto athlete Brashard Smith's commitment only a couple of weeks ago. Announced via Instagram Live at a hat ceremony, Armwood High School (Seffner, Fla.), and Valrico native, Charles Montgomery, has committed to UF.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic halting in-person recruiting entering the 2021 cycle, Montgomery stuck to his May 24th commitment date, honoring the birthday of his late cousin Edward Taylor.

On March 10th, Montgomery released his top seven consisting of Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, Nebraska, Maryland, Penn State, and UF. On April 30th, Montgomery cut his list to two - Florida and Maryland -, and Florida appeared to have an edge ever since.

Montgomery has been a high-priority target for the Gators ever since they offered the athlete on January 9th. Getting to go to a top, in-state school that keeps Montgomery close to his family, Florida checked off all the boxes for the 5-10, 185-pound slot receiver/running back. It also helped that the Gators scheme fit Montgomery perfectly, as Dan Mullen is known for making the most of his versatile offensive weapons.

On the field, Montgomery is a swiss army knife as he can be used in the slot, out wide, and in the backfield. The Gators will likely use Montgomery similarly to how the team uses current athlete Kadarius Toney, a role they'll need to fill after Toney graduates following the 2020 season.

Montgomery is listed as a four-star athlete according to 247Sports Composite, coming in as the nation's No. 11 athlete and No. 241 overall prospect by the consensus rankings. A track and field athlete, Montgomery showcases his speed and change-of-direction ability on his highlight film from his junior season.

In 2019, Montgomery made an abundance of plays all over the field. As a pass-catcher, Montgomery hauled in 41 reception for 720 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 31 carries for 301 yards and six scores - averaging a total of 14.2 yards per touch.

A cherry on top perhaps, Montgomery has thrown 20 passes, completing ten, for 220 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions in his career. He won't be a quarterback at the next level, but Florida could afford to use him at QB in certain situations, including the Wildcat.

With Montgomery in the fold, the Gators will turn their attention to another Armwood target, defensive lineman Desmond Watson, who accompanied Montgomery on multiple visits to Gainesville throughout the past few months.

You can find Montgomery's film below and follow him on Twitter here.