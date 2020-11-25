Florida, Stanford, Michigan State, Florida State, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee.

Despite a commitment to the Florida Gators, 2021 athlete Chief Borders (Heard County - Carrollton, Ga.) has these schools in the back of his mind as he prepares to make a final college decision this Thursday, in the early afternoon.

It was reported that the first four schools of that group are Borders' top four, but all seven schools are under consideration for the 6-foot-5, 242-pound prospect.

Borders shared that "Hands-down: Education, and communication between me and the coaches," set these programs as his finalists in an interview with Sports Illustrated-AllGators on Tuesday.

However, there are two clear schools that stand out: Florida, where Borders has a tight-knit relationship with the head coach, and Stanford, his dream school dating back since he was a small child. We're expecting Borders' decision to come down to those two schools, and he offered some insight as to what makes them so appealing in his recruitment.

"I haven't gotten a chance to go see Stanford," Borders acknowledged on Tuesday. Of course, that makes sense as the coronavirus pandemic led to a moratorium on in-person recruiting, which went into effect prior to Borders' Stanford offer and acceptance.

"But what made it my dream school, it's been my dream ever school since I was, like, five years old, since I can remember. That education is just stellar. That's what every parent wants their kid to go to Stanford, like a school like that, and for me to get admitted is a blessing."

Borders touted Stanford's 2019 acceptance rate of 4.4% as an honor, and he looks to study human biology with hopes of being a pediatrician after his college and/or football career.

But, how does UF, the school that Borders has been committed to since Nov. 2019, feel about BUCK rush end/linebacker pledge flirting with other schools as the 2021 recruiting cycle comes down to the wire?

Borders claims that there has been no love lost.

"Coach [Dan] Mullen has been with me since I can remember, eighth grade, back when he was at Mississippi State," said Borders. "I love coach Mullen and he loves me too."

We'll know officially where Borders decides to play football and study human biology sometime before Thanksgiving is over and the turkey (or whatever you eat) has stuffed us up. As for Borders, given the situation he's in, he certainly has a lot to be thankful for.