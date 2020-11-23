Despite being committed to the University of Florida, 2021 linebacker/athlete Chief Borders (Heard County - Carrollton, Ga.) is still assessing his college options and plans to make a final decision on Thursday.

In August, Borders shared with Sports Illustrated that things were "neck and neck" between Florida and Stanford, his dream school where he has been accepted, in his recruitment. However, Borders' final four schools include Florida, Stanford, Michigan State, and Florida State, he told 247Sports.

"[Stanford has] been my dream school since I was four years old. It's just an honor to have that offer under my belt," Borders said previously. "But Florida, that's my favorite right there, so it's going to be really tough."

Borders originally committed to Florida in Nov. 2019, recruited by linebackers coach Christian Robinson, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, and head coach Dan Mullen. Borders was named to the Dick Butkus Award watch list in July, given annually to the nation's top high school linebacker, as well as the top linebacker at the college and pro level.

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound prospect profiles as a BUCK rush end and/or outside linebacker in Florida's defensive scheme, with the size to play up front and the athleticism to drop back in coverage if needed.

Below, you can find a snippet of Borders' Sports Illustrated All-American scouting profile.