Florida Gators 2021 LB Commit Updates Recruitment: 'It's Neck and Neck'

Florida Gators 2021 linebacker commit Chief Borders, of Carrollton High School (Ga.), has some serious contemplating to do.

Borders, who committed to Florida on November 10th, 2019, has been firm in his pledge ever since but has certainly had some outside factors pop up that could sway his final decision. Borders received an offer from Stanford University on June 8th, which he shared his excitement for over social media immediately afterward.

When official offers began going out to 2021 prospects across the nation on August 1st, Borders shared his offers from Florida, Stanford, Michigan State, and Florida State on social media. The Gators remain Borders' favorite, as he told Sports Illustrated - Volunteer Country's Matt Ray in an exclusive interview, but he's going to consider everything moving forward.

"It's been my dream school since I was four years old. It's just an honor to have that offer under my belt," Borders told Ray of his recent offer from Stanford. "Just keep on talking to all these coaches every day, definitely Stanford, you know what I'm saying? We're working, just know that."

Borders plans to officially visit Stanford if and when the moratorium is lifted before his signing, as well as Tennessee, he told Ray. Michigan State, Georgia, Florida State, USC, Oregon remain in the mix as well, but it seems like this could be a two-team race to the finish line.

"Most definitely, man, it's neck and neck," said Borders. "Really, like, Stanford has always been my dream school, but Florida, that's my favorite right there, so it's going to be really tough."

Since transferring to Carrollton from McEachern (Ga.), Borders, who says he is up to 6-5, 242 lbs., has picked up free safety and will play there in 2020 should Carrollton and high schools across Georgia end up playing, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Florida has recruited Borders as a linebacker, primarily as a BUCK rush end, but his athleticism allows him to move across the defense and his coverage skills should continue to be developed on the back end.

Borders was named to the high school Dick Butkus Award watch list in July, given annually to the nation's top high school linebacker, as well as the top linebacker at the college and pro level.

"Individual goal for me, man, I've got a lot of awards I'm nominated for," said Borders. "The Dick Butkus Award, shoutout to the Dick Butkus foundation, I'm going to come secure the bag with that. Gatorade Player of the Year and 6A All-American, break records for Carrollton County and just keep on going. Keep my head down, keep on grinding. I love my family, so we're going to do it all."

Below, you can find a snippet of Borders' scouting report from Sports Illustrated - All-American. Borders was named to the SIAA Top 1000 in July, a candidate for the inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American team which will be unveiled in December.