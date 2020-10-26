SI.com
Florida Gators Land Commitment From 2021 Edge Rusher Jeremiah Williams

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators have landed a commitment from Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams, with the Ramsay, Birmingham (Ala.) native announcing his verbal commitment via social media today.

The Gators have been on the trail for the highly-athletic outside linebacker and pass rusher for quite some time, competing against several teams for his services including Oklahoma, Auburn, and Georgia, who were all featured in Williams' top four in August.

Recruited heavily by Gators linebackers coach Christian Robinson, it's no question the Alabama-native was impressed by the young linebackers coach, who has quickly become a fan-favorite for Gators fans due to his recruitment and development of players. The Gators will have done well, landing a verbal commitment from the SI99 edge rusher.

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Williams presents a lanky frame with plenty to build off of. The Gators have routinely recruited players who are highly athletic and present an innate ability to play multiple roles within a defense. Most recently, sophomore outside linebacker/BUCK Mohamoud Diabate has played in a similar role to what Williams could play when he arrives in Gainesville. 

In high school, Williams has posted 94 tackles (71 solos), 27 tackles for loss and 13 sacks heading into his senior season. He was also named to the Max Preps Alabama Preseason All-State High school Football team, making the first team at linebacker.

The No. 7 defensive end and No. 54 overall player in the class of 2021, Williams appears at first glance to be one of the more versatile front-seven players in this year's recruiting class, which should bode well for defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and his defense.

Here is a snippet SIAA's evaluation of Williams:

Bottom Line: Williams plays with very good effort, along with good awareness and space production. He can hold his own underneath in zone coverage concepts in the passing game and also has a varied pass-rush toolbox. He isn’t overly long or massive, yet he has enough strength and toughness to factor. Williams fits best as a Jack or Sam edge-type working on the flanks in a defense with a 3-4 base.

Ultimately, the Gators have landed yet another pass rusher/outside linebacker for this year's class, pairing him nicely with Heard County (Carrollton, GA) linebacker Chief Borders. The Gators will continue to address the linebacker position in the near future, hoping to obtain a pledge from SI99 linebacker Xavian Sorey.

Gators have a flurry of impressive gets this cycle but this is among the most impressive. Scooby was comfortable and decided on Auburn about a month ago but UF never let his mind. Even when he was committing to Auburn, he said the pandemic and not being able to get back to Gainesville officially was a big reason for AU's then-win. Once he pushed that Oct. 10 decision back, that Gator gut feel was too much to ignore.

