2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Safety Target Corey Collier Jr.

Corey Collier Jr., safety

School: Palmetto (Miami, Fla.)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 165 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Four-star, No. 3 safety, No. 14 state (Fla.), No. 84 national

Recruitment History

A national recruit, Collier has been highly recruited for some time now. Entering his sophomore season, the lengthy safety prospect had already received 20 scholarship offers.

Florida sent an offer Collier's way in October 2018, and the connection that he's built with the staff gives Florida a lot of hope that he could end up in orange and blue on signing day. Collier has visited Florida four times since receiving his offer and most recently visited in March for UF's junior day. In-person recruiting was shut down a week later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following Collier's visit in March, he made it seem like Florida and Clemson had the most momentum in their pursuits of his talents. However, Collier went on to release a top-six, including Florida and Clemson as well as LSU, Florida State, Georgia, and Miami.

Early playing time is a big factor in Collier's recruitment and is a reason why he's drawn to Florida, he previously told Sports Illustrated - AllGators. The Gators are set to graduate four safeties following the 2020 season, clearing a path for Collier and fellow prospects to compete for reps early in their careers.

Collier is one of several Palmetto prospects that Florida is targeting in the 2021 class, joining teammates defensive tackle Leonard Taylor and Savion Collins, cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., and wide receiver Brashard Smith.

Where He Fits

A lengthy defensive back prospect with legit range to defend the deep middle of the field, Collier represents a unique, ball-hawking skill-set that Florida hasn't had at safety for some time. Palmetto routinely lines Collier up at single-high safety, allowing the defense to run Cover 3 and Cover 1 concepts and turn up the pass rush.

Over the past two seasons at Palmetto, Collier has produced nine interceptions and 26 defended passes while roaming the backend of the Panthers' defense. He's also shown the flexibility to bounce outside and play cornerback, but safety will be where Collier settles in at in college.

Collier doesn't possess great top speed, but I'd bet that he can run a much better 40-yard dash than his 4.83 at the 2019 Opening Regional. He appears much faster on tape, which can be seen in deep coverage. With fingertips that nearly reach his kneecaps standing straight up, Collier possesses elite length that makes breaking up passes an easy feat.

Coming down from single-high, Collier takes good angles towards the ball-carrier to get in front and make a tackle. He's wiry, so added strength and weight will be vital in order to consistently make tackles at the next level as well as some improved technique. Make no mistake though, Collier can deliver a blow and is certainly willing to tackle.

Should he end up in UF's 2021 class, Collier would complement fellow safety commit Dakota Mitchell well. While Collier offers range and coverage polish, Mitchell is a thumping, physical safety who will have a great influence on run defense as an overhang player.