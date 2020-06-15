2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators Safety Target Dakota Mitchell

Dakota Mitchell, Safety

School: Winter Park High School (Winter Park, Fla.)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 184 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Three stars, No. 28 safety, No. 69 state, No. 407 national

Recruitment History

The Florida Gators were one of the first schools to offer Mitchell last September, and the interest was mutual until Mitchell committed to LSU on March 19th. Mitchell had visited Florida in November during the 2019 season, and included the Gators in his top six schools after more offers began to pile up.

Mitchell's commitment to LSU, which came shortly after the in-person recruiting moratorium was put in place amidst the coronavirus pandemic, lasted less than three months before he backed off of his pledge on June 12th. In his de-commitment note, Mitchell stated that "It's best for me to take time & really think about where I would want my next home for the next 3-4 years."

Shortly after, Mitchell released his final five schools on June 14th: Florida, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

Mitchell spent three seasons with Florida Gators 2020 enrollee, cornerback Ethan Pouncey, as teammates in the secondary at Winter Park. According to 247Sports, Mitchell views Florida as his "dream school".

Where He Fits

At Winter Park, Mitchell plays on both sides of the ball as a safety, wide receiver, and running back. However, Florida is pursuing Mitchell as a defensive back with safeties coach Ron English leading his recruitment.

A quick-twitch athlete that plays very physically, Mitchell fits as a downhill safety prospect with the flexibility to play STAR nickel cornerback should end up in Florida's 2021 class. In the Wildcats' defense this past season, Mitchell primarily lined up in or near the tackle box as an overhang player based on his HUDL tape. His quick reactionary skills and physicality were utilized to stop the run and sniff out passes to the flats.

In his sophomore season film, Mitchell has more examples of dropping into deeper coverage. He was plenty capable, intercepting four passes at different levels of the field. Mitchell's speed seen at wide receiver suggests he could try more deep coverage as a senior, however, his traits best project to overhang safety in college where he can disrupt the run game and defend short-to-intermediate passing zones.

A role that Mitchell could fill at UF is that of rising senior safety Brad Stewart Jr., who has dropped back to free safety on occasion and made impressive plays on the ball, but primarily plays overhang. Stewart saw 210 of his 305 total defensive snaps come in the box or as a slot player in 2019.

The Gators have been in the process of mending the safety room and STAR position for some time with varying results. The safety position saw four players rotate in meaningful playing time last season and a similar strategy should be expected this year with three of those players and an additional reserve safety returning for a season.

Florida signed two safeties in 2020 in Mordecai McDaniel and Rashad Torrence II, and is likely to sign at least two more this year with multiple graduations looming.

At STAR, Florida enters the 2020 season and beyond with several intriguing options, but no one set in stone as the full-time fix in the slot. In the long term, 2020 signee Tre'Vez Johnson is viewed as a fit at nickel cornerback, while rising sophomore cornerback Chester Kimbrough and redshirt freshman linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper are also appealing candidates. Mitchell would solidify the future of the room should he commit to UF, as his skill-set would thrive at STAR especially on early downs.

Mitchell is one of several safety prospects Florida is pushing hard for in the 2021 class. Peters Township (Pa.) safety Donovan McMillon has surged up Florida's board since being offered on April 18th, most recently visiting UF unofficially with his family on June 13th. Miami Palmetto (Fla.) safety Corey Collier Jr. is also coveted by the Gators, and he recently placed Florida in his top six schools with intentions to commit on signing day.