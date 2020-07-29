AllGators
Florida Gators 2021 CB Commit Jordan Young's SI All-American Profile

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators saw three defensive backs commit to the program in a four day stretch in the middle of June, and while he appeared the lesser-recognized of the trio, Gaither (Tampa, Fla.) cornerback Jordan Young certainly carries the talent to make things happen in the SEC.

After seeing Young perform in a school camp, similar to the story of 2020 cornerback signee Tre'Vez Johnson, the Gators sent an offer his way despite being a lower-ranked recruit at the time. Florida was the fourth school to offer Young by then - he's now up to 27 offers.

A long, well-built cornerback with room to continue adding weight, Young thrives in press coverage where he can utilize his physicality to impose his will. Young is a solid athlete and should continue to improve, but he profiles better to the boundary cornerback position where he can win with physicality over the field cornerback position where speed would be of more use.

That same physicality can be seen in Young's run-defending presence. A dynamic block-shedder, Young is quick to work downhill and lay the hammer on ball-carriers working his way.

Below, you can find Young's scouting report from Sports Illustrated All-American. The inaugural, 25-man Sports Illustrated All-American team of the top prospects in the class of 2021 will be unveiled in December.

Prospect: Jordan Young 

Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Tampa (Fla.) Gaither
Committed to: Florida

Frame: Lean and well-proportioned. Average width across shoulders and chest. Plus arm length. Slender, tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of space for additional weight.

Athleticism: Good short-area quickness. Shows light, reactive feet while mirroring receivers. Average long speed, but better burst. Above-average play strength. Packs major punch as tackler, especially on move. Impressive leaper. Natural ball skills.

Instincts: Physical and anticipatory. Equally comfortable in press-man coverage as helping in run support from the defensive backfield. Tracks ball well in air. Sheds blocks on the outside with ease, routinely dipping under receivers with quickness and force.

Polish: Clean backpedal. Physical jamming receivers at LOS; active arms and hands. Must increase long speed and flexibility to turn and run with Power-5 receivers.

Bottom Line: Young has solid size and length for a cornerback, and at least partially compensates for middling physical tools with demeanor and anticipation. Could make an early impact in Gainesville as sub-package defensive back. Ceiling of multi-year starter, dependent on play speed relative to the competition.

