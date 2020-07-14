SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Young Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jordan Young                                
Status: SI All-American candidate                  
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds                            
Position: Cornerback                                      
School: Tampa (Fla.) Gaither                  
Committed to: Florida                                
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Lean and well-proportioned. Average width across shoulders and chest. Plus arm length. Slender, tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of space for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Good short-area quickness. Shows light, reactive feet while mirroring receivers. Average long speed, but better burst. Above-average play strength. Packs major punch as tackler, especially on move. Impressive leaper. Natural ball skills. 

Instincts: Physical and anticipatory. Equally comfortable in press-man coverage as helping in run support from the defensive backfield. Tracks ball well in air. Sheds blocks on the outside with ease, routinely dipping under receivers with quickness and force. 

Polish: Clean backpedal. Physical jamming receivers at LOS; active arms and hands. Must increase long speed and flexibility to turn and run with Power-5 receivers. 

Bottom Line: Young has solid size and length for a cornerback, and at least partially compensates for middling physical tools with demeanor and anticipation. Could make an early impact in Gainesville as sub-package defensive back. Ceiling of multi-year starter, dependent on play speed relative to the competition.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American