SI All-American Candidate Jordan Young Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jordan Young

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

Committed to: Florida

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Lean and well-proportioned. Average width across shoulders and chest. Plus arm length. Slender, tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of space for additional weight.

Athleticism: Good short-area quickness. Shows light, reactive feet while mirroring receivers. Average long speed, but better burst. Above-average play strength. Packs major punch as tackler, especially on move. Impressive leaper. Natural ball skills.

Instincts: Physical and anticipatory. Equally comfortable in press-man coverage as helping in run support from the defensive backfield. Tracks ball well in air. Sheds blocks on the outside with ease, routinely dipping under receivers with quickness and force.

Polish: Clean backpedal. Physical jamming receivers at LOS; active arms and hands. Must increase long speed and flexibility to turn and run with Power-5 receivers.

Bottom Line: Young has solid size and length for a cornerback, and at least partially compensates for middling physical tools with demeanor and anticipation. Could make an early impact in Gainesville as sub-package defensive back. Ceiling of multi-year starter, dependent on play speed relative to the competition.