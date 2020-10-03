SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Former Clemson RB Demarkcus Bowman Will Transfer to Florida Gators

Donavon Keiser

What a turn of events.

Demarkcus Bowman, a former consensus five-star running back from Lakeland, Fla., will transfer to the Florida Gators, as reported first by GatorsTerritory. Bowman announced that he would enter the transfer portal on October 1st, only a few weeks into his freshman season with the Clemson Tigers.

Bowman was widely believed to be Florida's No. 1 running back target in the 2020 cycle, despite his early commitment to Clemson which came on May 3rd, 2019. Although he committed to the Tigers, the Gators kept in touch with the star prospect and were considered a potential flip candidate at times, given Florida's ties to the Dreadnaught program. 

Fast forward nearly a year, after he signed, and Bowman announced that he would transfer back to his home state to and play for Florida, about two hours north of Lakeland. Bowman's recruitment was going to be another one-that-got-away story for the books, that is until head coach Dan Mullen and the staff made it evident that Bowman would be welcome to Florida after spurning the Gators the first time.

Several former Lakeland teammates jumped on the news, including tight end Keon Zipperer and linebacker Lloyd Summerall III. Freshmen defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, from nearby Lake Wales, and linebacker Derek Wingo also tweeted at and about Bowman prior to his commitment, as both star prospects tried to recruit Bowman to Florida during the 2020 cycle. 

Through the three games Clemson has played thus far, Bowman only had nine carries, six coming against Wake Forest and the other three against The Citadel. Bowman finished his short Clemson career with 32 rushing yards. 

After speaking with David Hood of TigerNet.com, Bowman cited his reason to transfer from Clemson was that he wanted to be closer to home after both of his grandfathers had passed away. His first grandfather to pass was a motivating factor in Bowman pledging to Clemson as he lived in Atlanta, less than three hours away. 

On the field, Bowman is electric and will certainly shake up the depth chart upon his arrival if he is cleared to play quickly. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound back has immaculate balance and vision, traits that are needed to be the best at the college level. Bowman is shifty and has 4.47-second 40-yard-dash speed, hitting a second gear in his runs that only a few can catch up with. 

The Lakeland standout won a championship in one of the best divisions in high school football, beating St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) in 2018 after Bowman had 211 yards to help Lakeland secure its seventh state championship. 

All in all, Florida's running back room just improved tenfold with Bowman's addition, whether he can step on the field this season or next.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
sckendallUF
sckendallUF

Awesome!🐊🏈

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators vs. South Carolina: Game Predictions and Takes

The Sports Illustrated - AllGators staff and contributors offer their takes and score predictions for the Florida Gators matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend.

Zach Goodall

Gators Offense Steady in First Half, Florida Leads South Carolina 24-14

The No. 3 Florida Gators lead the South Carolina Gamecocks 24-14 at halftime in the team's home opener.

Demetrius Harvey

by

sckendallUF

Florida Gators X-Factor vs. South Carolina: DB Marco Wilson

With the Gators backend looking to regroup against South Carolina from a rough week one outing, veteran defensive back Marco Wilson is this week's Florida X-Factor.

Brandon Carroll

Florida Gators Announce Game Day Inactives for South Carolina

Taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks for their home opener, the Florida Gators will be without several key players.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida vs. South Carolina: Game Info, Odds, Where To Watch and More

All the information you need ahead of Florida vs. South Carolina.

Zach Goodall

Gators Potential Pursuit of Transfer RB Demarkcus Bowman Is Obvious

Transferring from Clemson, former five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman would be a slam-dunk by the Gators coaching staff.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Make the Top Three for 2021 RB

The Florida Gators have cracked the top three schools for 2021 Dothan (Ala.) running back Jaylin White.

Zach Goodall

Unfazed, Gators QB Kyle Trask Has a Veteran Presence This Season

Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has the poise and composure to be a fantastic quarterback.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Game Preview: Muschamp, South Carolina Enter The Swamp

Getting to know the 2020 version of the South Carolina Gamecocks and previewing the areas of importance for the Gators' and how they will fare in week two.

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll

Gators LB Jeremiah Moon Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Moon is one of 199 semifinalists for the trophy and a post-graduate scholarship.

Zach Goodall