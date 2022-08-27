CB Dijon Johnson Update: Gators 'Recruiting Me the Hardest'

Photo: Dijon Johnson; Credit: Conner Clarke

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton 2023 cornerback Dijon Johnson understands that the eyes of the college football recruiting world are on him, with fanbases of several blue-blood programs watching his every social media move in hopes of an announcement that he has committed to their school.

Johnson isn't in a rush to make that decision, however. He's put his focus on his senior season of high school and intends to let his recruitment play out at his own pace.

"I'm still thinking about everything right now," Johnson told Brian Smith of Inside the Knights on FanNation on Friday. "I'm really worried about my season and all that, though. But all of that is on the way, everything is coming."

That being said, there has been one team consistently linked to Johnson since he backed off of his pledge to Ohio State at the end of July: The Florida Gators.

Johnson confirmed that he will be in attendance for Florida's season-opener against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Sept. 3. It's the only visit Johnson has planned at the moment for the upcoming season and his first trek to any program since he made his way to Gainesville for the Friday Night Lights and Grill in the Ville events from July 29-30.

"It's in my home state, man," Johnson said, asked why Florida is a top school in his recruitment. "Why not do it big in your home state?"

Johnson made note that, of all the schools pursuing him, the Gators are currently "recruiting me the hardest right now."

Head coach Billy Napier and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond are notably leading the charge, with assistance from wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, defensive analyst Jamar Chaney and other staff members.

"[Napier] hits me up every other day," Johnson shared. "I love what he's doing, I feel like he's going to have the program changed in the next three years. I just want to keep getting a better relationship with him."

As for Raymond, Johnson added: "[Our relationship has] been getting tighter and tighter each and every day. Coach Raymond, coming with somebody that played the position and is one of the best at what they do, it's key."

Johnson told the Varsity Podcast on Aug. 18 that a leader has emerged in his recruitment. Although he didn't share the program specifically out in front, he had nothing but praise to share for Napier, Raymond and the Gators' efforts at that time, much like on Friday night.

Still, he continues to hear from programs not named Florida now that he is back on the recruiting market. Although he has yet to officially reciprocate the interest via scheduling a visit to Coral Gables, Johnson praised the Miami Hurricanes for their entire coaching staff having been in communication with him as of late. Miami vied for a visit from Johnson in the final week of July but he opted to visit Florida that weekend instead.

Johnson did, however, rule out one of Florida's top rivals, sharing that he hasn't been speaking with Georgia since his decommitment.

While he is in no rush to make his college decision, the Gators are in a favorable spot within Johnson's recruitment while the Tampa product continues to assess his options. Only time will tell if they'll be able to seal the deal.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.