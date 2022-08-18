Photo: Dijon Johnson; Credit: Zach Goodall

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton cornerback Dijon Johnson has held things close to his vest following his July decommitment from Ohio State, at one point declining interview requests as his inbox was flooded with them — along with consistent recruiting pitches from some of the nation's top programs.

But Johnson made time for a chat with AllGators' recruiting reporter Conner Clarke and Curtis Kennelly on the Varsity Podcast on Thursday, where he provided a glimpse into his recruitment to the many college football fans who are interested.

First things first, what led Johnson to open his recruitment back up?

"Just finding the right fit for me," Johnson explained. "Not rushing nothing, having my mind fully made up on where I want to be at, and what things I'm looking for in a school."

Johnson didn't share too many specifics on where things stand now, but when asked if there is a current leader in his recruitment, he responded "Yeah, yeah." Pressed on if he's begun to recruit any players to potentially follow him to his leading school, Johnson replied with a laugh, "we'll see what happens."

He would go into a bit more detail regarding the coaches who have been in contact since backing off of his pledge to the Buckeyes — at first naming two members of Florida's staff.

"I'd say [head] coach [Billy] Napier and [cornerbacks] coach [Corey] Raymond, they reach out pretty often," Johnson said. "We're starting to build a good relationship, so I'm definitely taking that into, like, existence, you know?"

Napier, Raymond and other members of the staff were able to convince Johnson to attend UF's Friday Night Lights camp and Grill in the Ville recruiting cookout at the end of July, which was immediately followed by his decommitment from Ohio State on July 30.

Numerous programs, including Alabama, Penn State, Miami and of course the Buckeyes have made a push for Johnson's services since his announcement. Crimson Tide cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson and Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin, Johnson noted, have also communicated with him frequently over the last few weeks.

What will be the deciding factor between these schools, or any others that enter the race, when it comes time for Johnson to make his final decision?

"Relationships, it's about relationships," Johnson stated. "I really value them."

Johnson elected not to answer questions about potential in-season visits with programs during his podcast appearance, however, Blake Alderman of 247Sports reported on Thursday that the Tampa product is expected to make a return trip to Gainesville this fall.

Whichever program ultimately lands Johnson's commitment and signed letter of intent will welcome a self-described "true man corner" who enjoys playing on an island and locking down receivers more than anything, although he does possess positional versatility.

Johnson specifically studies film of Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in order to enhance his game.

"[Ramsey is] tall and physical just like me, you know?" Johnson said. "I really like his game, what he can do, and I really like how the Rams use him. Like, in the slot, and all that type of stuff. I like that."

You can listen to Johnson's entire Varsity podcast interview below, beginning at the 28:10 mark.

