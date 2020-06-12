2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators Safety Target Donovan McMillon

Donovan McMillon, Safety

School: Peters Township (Canonsburg, PA)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 193 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Three stars, No. 25 safety, No. 10 state, No. 369 national

Recruitment History:

McMillon has heard from a variety of different schools and has over 50 offers to his name after his recruitment blew up earlier this year. The Pennslyvania safety holds offers from the likes of Penn State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee.

For the Gators, they extended an offer to McMillon on April 18th and have shown constant interest since.

The two-sport athlete is mainly being recruited by safeties coach Ron English, head coach Dan Mullen, and assistant director of player personnel Keiwan Ratliff. Although McMillon is a fairly new addition to the Gators safety board, he has skyrocketed to the top thanks to his impressive speed, size, and athleticism.

As of June 1st, McMillon released a top-five list, which included UF, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A & M, and Virginia Tech.

As of now, the rising senior will be touring multiple campuses on his own, as recruiting restrictions are still being imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. McMillon visited College Station a few days ago (per TexAgs), and will stop by Gainesville on June 13th according to Florida Zone.

It is clear that McMillon wants to check out all of his options, but the Gators have to feel good about where they sit in his recruitment. After McMillon's virtual visit on May 13th, AllGators caught up with him to break down his interest in UF.

Where He Fits

With the lack of depth and many departing safeties after this season, McMillon would fit right into the safety room if he were to sign at Florida. Although he will not early enroll due to his wrestling aspirations, he would be a player that would instantly boost the UF 2021 class and almost certainly play valuable minutes in his freshmen season as four safeties are set to graduate following the 2020 season.

McMillon's game is solid in every aspect, but he is a menace in run support. Thanks to his wrestling background, McMillon is a sure tackler and understands leverage when taking down running backs and receivers. Even though he is a sure tackler, McMillon is no stranger to laying the hammer when the time comes.

In coverage, the All-State safety is someone you can trust on the backend to ensure that no one gets deep on him. McMillon has impressive vision and often times will read plays before they develop. Once he knows where the play is headed, the lengthy safety finishes the play with quick closing speed. This speed applies to both the run and the passing game, which makes McMillon a hot commodity among his top schools.

Overall, McMillon's high school film is impressive and it is clear why English, Mullen, and Ratliff are after him the way that they are.

McMillon told AllGators how he "loved the UF defense", and it is very clear that he would fit right in if he were to make the move down south. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham would be able to have McMillon play all around the field, and could also send him to the quarterback if he so chooses. Grantham is no stranger to sending elaborate blitzes and McMillon has the speed and vision to make plays at all times.

In a room that is soon to have a bunch of new faces, McMillon could stand out if he were to come to Florida. His athletic ability would command playing time in a young safety room, especially if English and Grantham continue to rotate their safeties.