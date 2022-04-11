The Florida Gators are continuing to reload their roster with preferred walk-on defensive lineman Keenan Landry the latest to commit.

Photo: Billy Napier, Keenan Landry; Credit: Keenan Landry via Twitter

The Florida Gators appear to be dipping into a pool they've gone into before by earning a commitment from preferred walk-on defensive lineman Keenan Landry, who attends Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

The JUCO is the same that used to roster Gators linebacker Diwun Black before he made his way to UF after two years at that level.

Landry, 6-foot-3, 335 pounds is from Jennings (La.) and likely familiar with Florida head coach Billy Napier. He would earn an offer from the university on March 28 after paying a visit to the college on March 21, meeting with the head coach. Now, it appears his future destination is Gainesville.

Last season, Landry accounted for 31 total tackles and a sack in just nine games played as a true freshman.

"I truly believe what's meant for me will be for me, no matter where this journey takes me, I will be in good hands regardless. With that being said, I have committed to The University of Florida as a PWO," Landry said via Twitter earlier today.

"I'd like to take this time to thank GOD, my family, and my coaches/mentors that have helped me get to the point I'm at today. I'm praying that this new environment will allow me to flourish not only in my football career, but academically as well."

Florida will need the bodies along the defensive line as they've lost several due to eligibility and draft considerations this past year. The team also recently lost DL Lamar Goods, who has entered the transfer portal. Depth is an issue up front, and Landry could help fill that void as a PWO once he makes his way to campus, which is expected to be over the summer per Blake Alderman of 247Sports.

