2021 Safety, Florida Gators Target Donovan McMillon Sets Commitment Date

Zach Goodall

Peters Township (Canonsburg, Pa.) 2021 safety Donovan McMillon has officially announced his commitment date, ready to make an announcement on June 18th at 7:30 pm ET.

Florida originally made the star safeties' top five on June 1st along with Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Oregon.

McMillon, 6-2, 193 lbs., has been a highly-coveted prospect by Florida for a few months now, as the Gators sent an offer his way on April 18th. McMillon was quick to take a virtual visit on May 13th, and made a road trip to Florida with his family for an unofficial visit, with no coaches during the recruiting moratorium, on June 13th.

The Pennsylvania prospect is considered the No. 26 safety and No. 377 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings. A two-sport athlete, is a versatile defensive back who also competes on his high school wrestling team. Carrying a long frame and solid athleticism, McMillon can play low at safety, nickel cornerback, and even linebacker to influence the tackle box, run game, and short-field coverage. 

The Gators are set to lose four safeties following the (projected, of course, amidst the coronavirus pandemic) 2020 season, which explains the team's large interest in McMillon's services. The Gators have also landed a commitment from Winter Park (Fla.) safety Dakota Mitchell, and are in pursuit of several other prospects at the position such as Miami Palmetto's (Fla.) Corey Collier Jr. and John Paul II Catholic's (Tallahassee, Fla.) Terrion Arnold.

McMillion could be the next in a series of dominos to fall for the Gators' 2021 recruiting cycle.

Recruiting

