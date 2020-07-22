Gators '21 Target DT Desmond Watson's SI All-American Profile

On Tuesday, the Florida Gators received good news when 2021 recruit and target defensive tackle Desmond Watson out of Armwood, Seffner (Fla.) placed the program in his top two prospective teams, setting the stage for a potential commitment to his in-state school of choice sometime in August.

The Gators have been in search for a run-stuffing, athletic defensive tackle throughout this year's recruiting cycle, and are currently slated to bring in just one other defensive tackle, Christopher Thomas out of Dunbar (Ft. Myers, Fla).

While the team is recruiting plenty of other defensive linemen, including Miami Palmetto (Miami, Fla.) product Leonard Taylor, Watson has been considered one of the major targets to land on their current recruiting big board.

If Watson is to commit to the Gators in August, he will join his high school teammate, wide receiver Charles Montgomery, who committed to the Gators in May.

Below, you can find Watson's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report, as he was named to the inaugural SIAA Top 1000 last week. Watson possesses tremendous size at 6-foot-5, 350 pounds, and athleticism to make plenty of plays within the middle of a defensive line, taking up double teams, simply able to dominate in the run game.

Prospect: Desmond Watson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 350 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood

Schools of Interest: Florida and Texas A & M

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: This is a mountain of a man that’s going to have to maintain his weight in college, if not continue to lose weight upon arrival. Tall with wide build in upper and lower half.

Athleticism: The athlete he is now will only be enhanced when he loses the weight college programs will require him to. He’s got a quick first step and redirects shockingly well for a player this size. He rag tosses ball carriers when he gets his hands on them. There’s a strong punch as well.

Instincts: This is a modern two gaper with limited pass rushing abilities apart from a devastating bull rush. He knows how to hand fight occasionally, but the most impressive thing is his ability to get flat and pursue the ball carrier.

Polish: You clean this kid's weight up and you’ve got a freakish defensive tackle with all of the upside in the world. He holds the point well, he plays with above-average effort, and he sheds blocks and double teams well.

Bottom Line: If Watson can get down to 315 pounds you’re going to have a three-year starter and impact player on the power-5 level. He’s so strong that it’s almost unfair on the high school level. Until then, he’s an elite two-down run stopper and offensive line occupier.

