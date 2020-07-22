AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators '21 Target DT Desmond Watson's SI All-American Profile

Demetrius Harvey

On Tuesday, the Florida Gators received good news when 2021 recruit and target defensive tackle Desmond Watson out of Armwood, Seffner (Fla.) placed the program in his top two prospective teams, setting the stage for a potential commitment to his in-state school of choice sometime in August.

The Gators have been in search for a run-stuffing, athletic defensive tackle throughout this year's recruiting cycle, and are currently slated to bring in just one other defensive tackle, Christopher Thomas out of Dunbar (Ft. Myers, Fla).

While the team is recruiting plenty of other defensive linemen, including Miami Palmetto (Miami, Fla.) product Leonard Taylor, Watson has been considered one of the major targets to land on their current recruiting big board.

If Watson is to commit to the Gators in August, he will join his high school teammate, wide receiver Charles Montgomery, who committed to the Gators in May.

Below, you can find Watson's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report, as he was named to the inaugural SIAA Top 1000 last week. Watson possesses tremendous size at 6-foot-5, 350 pounds, and athleticism to make plenty of plays within the middle of a defensive line, taking up double teams, simply able to dominate in the run game.

Prospect: Desmond Watson

Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 350 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood
Schools of Interest: Florida and Texas A&M
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: This is a mountain of a man that’s going to have to maintain his weight in college, if not continue to lose weight upon arrival. Tall with wide build in upper and lower half.

Athleticism: The athlete he is now will only be enhanced when he loses the weight college programs will require him to. He’s got a quick first step and redirects shockingly well for a player this size. He rag tosses ball carriers when he gets his hands on them. There’s a strong punch as well.

Instincts: This is a modern two gaper with limited pass rushing abilities apart from a devastating bull rush. He knows how to hand fight occasionally, but the most impressive thing is his ability to get flat and pursue the ball carrier.

Polish: You clean this kid's weight up and you’ve got a freakish defensive tackle with all of the upside in the world. He holds the point well, he plays with above-average effort, and he sheds blocks and double teams well.

Bottom Line: If Watson can get down to 315 pounds you’re going to have a three-year starter and impact player on the power-5 level. He’s so strong that it’s almost unfair on the high school level. Until then, he’s an elite two-down run stopper and offensive line occupier.

Want more Florida Gators content from Sports Illustrated? Subscribe to AllGators by clicking "Follow" on the top right corner of this page.

Make sure to follow AllGators on Twitter and Facebook as well.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Desmond Watson Places Florida Top 2, Sets Commitment Timetable

Florida is still in the hunt for plenty of defensive linemen and the Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) product, Desmond Watson has set a commitment timeline.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators 2022 Target Tyler Booker Talks Social Injustice, Coach Reactions

Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Corey Parson, 2022 Gators OL Target, Tyler Booker, speaks on racial inequality and the need for change.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators' Dan Mullen Named SI Publisher's Preseason SEC HC of the Year

While it may be all-for-not as the 2020 college football season holds on for dear life, Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has earned Sports Illustrated Publisher's SEC Preseason Head Coach of the Year.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Commit Chief Borders Named to HS Butkus Award Watch List

While the Gators have a collegiate Butkus Award candidate, one of their commitments for the 2021 cycle is heading up a group of high schoolers for the same award.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2021 TE Commit Gage Wilcox's SI All-American Profile

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 tight end commit Gage Wilcox, an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2021 WR Commit Marcus Burke's SI All-American Profile

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 wide receiver commit Marcus Burke, an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Land Commitment From 2021 Wide Receiver Marcus Burke

Only a couple days after landing a commitment from a highly sought-after safety, Florida flips to the other side of the football landing a wide receiver Marcus Burke from Jacksonville (Fla.)

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2021 Recruiting Target, S Corey Collier Jr. Narrows List to 3

The Gators find themselves in yet another top-teams list, this time Miami Palmetto (Fla.) product Corey Collier.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators CB Kaiir Elam Named to Thorpe Award Watch List

Elam is the fourth Florida Gator to find himself on a major award watch list in the past week.

Zach Goodall

Phil Steele Reveals Preseason Top 25, Places Florida Gators at No. 13

The Florida Gators have routinely landed within the top 10, however, it appears at least one analyst isn't so bought in.

Demetrius Harvey