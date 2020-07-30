2021 In-State DT Desmond Watson Commits to Florida Gators

Florida has now added yet another prospect on the defensive line as Sports Illustrated All-American Watch List defensive tackle Desmond Watson has made a verbal commitment to the Gators.

The Armwood talent decided to wait no longer and has now saved himself a spot in Florida’s loaded 2021 defensive line class. Spots are filling up quickly, and the 6-5, 350 lb. prospect is a perfect fit as a nose tackle in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham’s 3-4 scheme.

The Gators have locked up a vital piece to their 2021 recruiting class, arguably the top target on the defensive line, and will use this move to attempt to build momentum to fill the last few spots available.

Although Watson carries a large frame, he holds it very well and is very agile on the field and in camp settings. Watson's size commands double teams as a nose tackle, which can allow for other defensive linemen to have success.

According to MaxPreps, Watson finished his 13-game junior season with 65 total tackles, 49 which were solo, and 34 of those were tackles for loss. Statistics aren't the most friendly to defensive lineman, but those stats jump off the page, especially considering he had 2020 four-star and UNC signee, DT Clyde Pinder, next to him.

For months, Watson has been high on the Gators, and ever since he dropped his top two of Texas A & M and UF, the Gators felt confident about landing the Armwood behemoth. The Gators have been recruiting him for over a year, and he was given an offer in January of 2019 to play for the flagship program in his home state of Florida.

The talented Florida prospect took multiple trips to Gainesville before the COVID-19 pandemic and has been recruited by defensive line coach David Turner and off-the-field staffer David Cooper.

Of note, Watson is also close with four-star UF commit Charles Montgomery, who also plays at Armwood High. They both took multiple visits to Gainesville together over the past year, making it even easier for Florida to pull the 6-foot-5, 350-pound Watson.

Watson joins four-star defensive end Tyreak Sapp, three-star DE Justus Boone, and three-star DT Christopher Thomas to round out the 2021 Gators defensive line class.

The Gators are now at 23 commitments for the 2021 class, with decisions from multiple top targets pending.

