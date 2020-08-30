SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Gators' CB Kamar Wilcoxson Enrolls, Could Play Early If Opportunity Arises

Zach Goodall

After signing his letter of intent last weekend, cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson has officially reclassified and enrolled at the University of Florida, head coach Dan Mullen confirmed on Saturday.

Wilcoxson, 17, was one of Florida's top commits in the class of 2021, a class in which the Gators have emphasized bolstering the secondary. Wilcoxson gets a jump-start on learning the system compared to his 2021 peers, as he will begin practicing this week.

With just under a month until Florida kicks its season off at Ole Miss, however, could Wilcoxson realistically come along quickly enough to earn playing time as a freshman likely the youngest player on the team?

"Well, he could," Mullen said on Saturday. "One of the nice things is, especially like a skill position on the edge, you can create some things."

Of course, Wilcoxson has a lot to make up. He wasn't a part if the offseason training program or the team's first ten fall practices, although the team is still relatively fresh to camp-style practices after going a year without them, as Mullen has acknowledged multiple times during camp. Perhaps Wilcoxson isn't as far behind the team as he would be in a normal year, but he still has some catching up to do.

"He's missed the walkthroughs and missed ten practices, is he going to know everything? I can't expect him to do that, but we've got to see," said Mullen. "We'll get him out there, we'll start him practicing, we'll see what he does well, how fast he can pick things up.

"But a guy at a skill position, you certainly can create a package and some things for him to do on the field if the opportunity presents itself."

Wilcoxson primarily played safety in high school but has spent time at outside and slot cornerback as well, projecting outside in UF's secondary. Below, you can find a snippet of Wilcoxson's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report.

Polish: Reads quarterbacks’ eyes when playing free safety like he’s 30 years old. When the football first touches a wide receiver, that’s when Wilcoxson delivers a blow. Reads run and pass equally well. 

Bottom Line: Wilcoxson could play cornerback or safety at the college level. With his speed and power, he’s adept at playing off the football and making game-changing plays. Wilcoxson’s athleticism will allow him to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield before all is said and done.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators HC Dan Mullen Seeking Answers on Roster Limits From SEC

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC has released new guidelines on game-day operations, but Gators head coach Dan Mullen is seeking answers directly related to his football team.

Demetrius Harvey

by

sckendallUF

Analyzing the 2019 Florida Gators Scoring Efficiency, Negative Plays

The Florida Gators look to build offensively with increased efficiency in 2020. According to last years statistics, the key component to their success will be staying in front of the chains.

Brandon Carroll

Gators HC Dan Mullen Talks Scrimmage Standouts, TE Kyle Pitts Kept Out

Florida conducted its fall scrimmage on Friday, and Gators head coach Dan Mullen shared his thoughts on the event, and who stood out.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Injury Report: Freshman Fenley Graham Sidelined a Couple Weeks

Florida got out of its first scrimmage relatively healthy, only losing freshman Fenley Graham for a couple of weeks with a forearm fracture.

Zach Goodall

Checking In With Gators OL Commit Jake Slaughter, Trinity Catholic

How has Florida Gators offensive line commit Jake Slaughter progressed this offseason?

Brian Smith

Gators DB Commit Dakota Mitchell Named a Top Defensive Fit in 2021

Fitting Todd Grantham's STAR nickel cornerback position like a glove, Dakota Mitchell's projection into the Florida Gators has been named one of 2021's best defensive fits.

Zach Goodall

Gators Players, Commits Come Together, Voice Support for Black Lives Matter

Numerous Florida Gators players and recruits stand in unison to combat racism and support Black Lives Matter.

Zach Goodall

by

GatorsAreReady

Florida Gators Make Top 11 for SI's No. 3 Safety Terrion Arnold

The No. 3 safety in the nation has placed the Florida Gators in his top 11 schools.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Forward Colin Castleton Receives Eligibility Waiver

The Florida Gators have received good news from the NCAA as forward Colin Castleton has been granted immediate eligibility.

Zach Goodall

Gators' Dan Mullen Talks QB Kyle Trask, 'Graduate Level' Progression

As the Gators head into their final season with quarterback Kyle Trask leading the way, the expectations for his play has clearly risen.

Demetrius Harvey