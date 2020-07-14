SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Kamar Wilcoxson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Kamar Wilcoxson
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 183 pounds
Position: Safety
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 
Committed to: Florida 
Projected Position: Safety

Frame: The long-armed, long-legged and well-defined prospect D1 schools covet in the secondary. Room to add mass. 

Athleticism: Wilcoxson’s second gear allows him to be a difference-maker. Short-space power to tackle, open-field speed to cover and hips to turn and run. Natural forward lean to his running style. 

Instincts: As good as it gets for delivering a blow to dislodge the football from a wide receiver. After an interception, immediately turns into a running back and looks to score. Finds a way to recover fumbles, make timely hits and pick off passes. He’s a football player. 

Polish: Reads quarterbacks’ eyes when playing free safety like he’s 30 years old. When the football first touches a wide receiver, that’s when Wilcoxson delivers a blow. Reads run and pass equally well. 

Bottom Line: Wilcoxson could play cornerback or safety at the college level. With his speed and power, he’s adept at playing off the football and making game-changing plays. Wilcoxson’s athleticism will allow him to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield before all is said and done.

