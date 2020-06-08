Florida Gators Crack Top Five for 2021 Maryland LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson

The Florida Gators find themselves in a good position with 2021 linebacker prospect Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who has placed UF in his top five schools as he told Sports Illustrated - AllGators' sister site AllTerrapins on Monday morning in an interview.

Florida joins Maryland, Tennessee, Georgia, and Auburn on Dumas-Johnson's final schools list, and he intends on committing on July 8th. Dumas-Johnson is the teammate of Gators' 2021 cornerback commit Clinton Burton Jr., who joined the class in September of 2019.

Burton has obviously been in the ear of his high school teammate during his recruitment process, which could serve as useful for Florida as linebackers coach Christian Robinson and area recruiter Torrian Gray look to get Dumas-Johnson into the class. The two visited Florida in March for the Gators' junior day.

However, St. Frances is loaded with talent in the 2021 class and has seen multiple prospects commit to two other schools on Dumas-Johnson's list as well: Linebacker Aaron Willis and defensive tackle KaTron Evans have both pledged to Tennessee, while defensive ends ZionAngelo Shockley and Terrance Butler, as well as tight end Joseph Burns, have committed to Maryland.

Dumas-Johnson's decision is up to him, but should he be influenced by any of his teammates' decisions at St. Frances, there could be a real fight for his services among his top schools.

The 6-2, 220 lb. prospect is an instinctual linebacker with good speed to make plays all over the field. Dumas-Johnson has a nose for the ball, keying-and-diagnosing run plays suddenly and shooting into the backfield to make a stop. His explosion out of his stance and ability to change direction after reading plays out should allow Dumas-Johnson to add pressure as a blitzing linebacker at the next level as well.

The Gators currently hold one linebacker commit in the 2021 recruiting class in Carrollton (Ga.) outside linebacker/athlete Chief Borders.