St. Frances (Md.) outside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson has kept his recruitment largely private throughout the process as the 6-foot-1, 235-pound prospect built his double digit offer list. On Sunday night, however, Dumas-Johnson announced plans for a decision.

Dumas-Johnson will announce his commitment on July 8 as he confirmed with All Terrapins that he will announce between Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Tennessee.

The Terps will look to add yet another in-state priority target as wide receiver coach Joker Phillips has nabbed three commitments from the Baltimore product this cycle. Dumas-Johnson made his way to campus earlier this offseason with the St. Frances team and has more than familiarized himself with the local program. Meanwhile, the Terps will look to add a fourth from the Baltimore powerhouse after JACK target Terrance Butler announced his commitment in late May, joining tight end Joey Bearns, defensive end Zion Shockley.

Florida was the last school to host Dumas-Johnson back in February when he and St. Frances cornerback Clinton Burton, a Gator commit since September, made their way to Gainesville back in March after Gators’ area recruiter Christian Robinson maintained contact.

Despite not visiting, Tennessee has a pair of commitments from Dumas-Johnson’s teammates in linebacker Aaron Willis and defensive tackle Katron Evans as they look to build on their recruiting momentum into the summer. Auburn extended an offer on March 27 and have maintained their pursuit, while Georgia’s offer last December has kept them in his top group due to the relationship with co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann leading the charge.

The forecast for where Dumas-Johnson ends up remains cloudy, but with just one month left, Maryland will look to keep the elite talent in-state as they fend off their SEC suitors.