2021 Cornerback Jordan Young Commits to the Florida Gators

The Gators continue to roll on the trail as today they added their third commitment in just four days. Tampa (Gaither) cornerback Jordan Young has now decided to hop on board with Florida, making him the Gators' 20th commitment for the 2021 class.

Young made his announcement on Instagram Live earlier today, choosing the Gators over other schools such as Maryland and Georgia Tech, who Young visited just before the NCAA recruiting moratorium. Notable offers that Young had included Alabama, FSU, Georgia, Arkansas, West Virginia, and Ole Miss.

The Florida staff, especially cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray, held Young in high regard which was clear when giving him the green light to go ahead and commit this early in the cycle. Young is a prototypical corner that Gray chases, as he stands at 6-1, 185, with a lengthy frame.

Florida has been tracking Young since early last year, as he visited multiple times with former Jesuit teammate and now UF signee, Jonathan Odom. The Florida staff had kept their eye on him which resulted in an offer on June 7th of last year. Young has been on campus many times throughout the past few years, including taking trips for junior days and UF home games.

The Tampa standout recently made the short move from Jesuit to Gaither High, where he will play his final year of high school football. Young has seen a steady rating increase as the year goes on, and he'll look to prove why he was so high on UF's board this fall.

Back in March, AllGators mentioned Young as a sleeper pick to be added to the UF DB class.

Florida is now up to three commitments at cornerback, which include Kamar Wilcoxson and Clinton Burton Jr., with their top target, five-star Miami Palmetto cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. yet to decide.

You can welcome Young to the Gator Nation on Twitter here, and check out his film above.