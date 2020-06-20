AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators CB Commit Kamar Wilcoxson

Donavon Keiser

Kamar Wilcoxson, Defensive Back

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Four stars, No. 16 safety, No. 41 state, No. 275 national

Recruitment History:

With the Juneteenth addition of Kamar Wilcoxson, the Gators will roll into the summer with even more recruiting momentum. The four-star defensive back has now joined the Gators 2021 for the third, and final time. 

Wilcoxson admitted in his long commitment post that the UF staff had recruited him throughout all of his commitments/decomittments and that it had "showed him a lot". 

Although this is Wilcoxson's fourth commitment to a school, he has made it clear that UF is where he wants to play his college ball. Wilcoxson has decided to cut out all other schools trying to recruit him and solely focus on the Gators. 

Not only will the Gators land a stud cornerback to continue to DBU tradition, but Wilcoxson will create an in for the Gators to recruit the talented-filled IMG Academy, located in Bradenton, Florida. IMG has also had a change of staff, and that has also been pro-UF to allow Florida to recruit some of the nation's best players. 

If it wasn't obvious enough, Wilcoxson is a guy that other players want to play with and he is already working on other recruits to join the Gators 2021 class. Names that Wilcoxson and other UF commits are after begin with IMG teammates running back Lovasea Carroll and linebacker Xavien Sorey, Pennslyvania safety Donovan McMillon, cornerback Jason Marshall, safety Corey Collier, and more. It is impressive to see recruits team up with others, but it is rare to see a recruit with this much influence on his peers. 

Where He Fits

Although Wilcoxson is built to play both cornerback and safety, the UF staff projects him to land in the cornerbacks' room with Coach Torrian Gray. Wilcoxson joins cornerback Clinton Burton Jr. and safety Dakota Mitchell as 2021 commits in the secondary. 

The Under Armour All-American Game commit has impressive range and fluid hips, which allows Wilcoxson to play any position in the defensive backfield. Throughout this high school film, Wilcoxson was used often as a single high safety and his presence was felt sideline to sideline. His willingness to help out in run support was noticeable, but won't be needed as much as a corner. 

Wilcoxson is a heat-seeking missile in the open field and is always looking to put someone in the dirt. Although he is a violent hitter when coming down into the box, Wilcoxson could do a better job at wrapping up when making tackles. 

The Georgia native has the speed and footwork to run with anyone, as he tallied an impressive 4.49 40 yard dash. Wilcoxson has played all over the field throughout his high school career, including taking snaps as a quarterback, wide receiver, safety, ornerback, and on special teams. Due to this level of experience, Wilcoxson has a tremendous feel for the game. 

Wilcoxson has all the physical attributes to excel at cornerback, as he has great short-area quickness which will be vital to locking receivers down in press coverage. His long arms and fast feet will allow him to control receivers. In all, Wilcoxson has barely scratched the surface in terms of the cornerback position. 

As his senior season approaches, I am excited to see Wilcoxson matchup at cornerback against some of the top receivers in high school football. He is still learning how to play corner which makes his ceiling even higher moving to the college level. Getting to learn under Gray with veterans in the room such as Kaiir Elam will be very helpful to Wilcoxson as he makes a run at the starting spot following Elam's junior season. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Florida Gators Position Battles Last into the 2020 Season?

Given the unique circumstances surrounding the start of a 2020 college football season, the Florida Gators are preparing for position battles to go on beyond fall camp.

Zach Goodall

University of Florida to Do Away With 'Gator Bait' Chant

As part of a three-part mission, the University of Florida will no longer be using the term "Gator Bait" in any of its chants moving forward.

Demetrius Harvey

by

mutoka

Florida Gators Flip 2021 CB Kamar Wilcoxson from Tennessee

A familiar face has entered the Florida Gators 2021 recruiting class: IMG Academy cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson.

Zach Goodall

SEC Message to Mississippi, Florida Gators' Changes Shift Social Dialogue

Discussing the changes in messages sent by the SEC along with the Florida Gators changes in philosophies has changed the overall social dialogue within the industry.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Land Commitment from 2021 DB Dakota Mitchell

The Florida Gators are adding another safety to their 2021 recruiting class, as safety Dakota Mitchell announced his commitment on Thursday.

Demetrius Harvey

by

John Garcia Jr

Mullen: Florida Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard Adding a 'Positive Impact'

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen shared his early impressions of Florida Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard following his transfer from Miami.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: Linebacker Derek Wingo

Taking a look at the recruitment history, fit, and projected role for 2020 signee Derek Wingo.

Brandon Carroll

Florida Gators Still Viewed Favorably in Updated SEC Title Odds

After two 10-plus-win seasons, the Gators are shooting for the stars in 2020, needing to reach the pinnacle of the SEC in Dan Mullen's third season.

Demetrius Harvey

Former Gators DT Brad Culpepper Nominated for College Football HOF

The Gators will be represented at least in the nomination rounds for the college football hall of fame.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Hoops to Face Penn State in Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational

The Florida Gators will be one of eight teams to take part in the second annual Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational this winter.

Demetrius Harvey