2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators CB Commit Kamar Wilcoxson

Kamar Wilcoxson, Defensive Back

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Four stars, No. 16 safety, No. 41 state, No. 275 national

Recruitment History:

With the Juneteenth addition of Kamar Wilcoxson, the Gators will roll into the summer with even more recruiting momentum. The four-star defensive back has now joined the Gators 2021 for the third, and final time.

Wilcoxson admitted in his long commitment post that the UF staff had recruited him throughout all of his commitments/decomittments and that it had "showed him a lot".

Although this is Wilcoxson's fourth commitment to a school, he has made it clear that UF is where he wants to play his college ball. Wilcoxson has decided to cut out all other schools trying to recruit him and solely focus on the Gators.

Not only will the Gators land a stud cornerback to continue to DBU tradition, but Wilcoxson will create an in for the Gators to recruit the talented-filled IMG Academy, located in Bradenton, Florida. IMG has also had a change of staff, and that has also been pro-UF to allow Florida to recruit some of the nation's best players.

If it wasn't obvious enough, Wilcoxson is a guy that other players want to play with and he is already working on other recruits to join the Gators 2021 class. Names that Wilcoxson and other UF commits are after begin with IMG teammates running back Lovasea Carroll and linebacker Xavien Sorey, Pennslyvania safety Donovan McMillon, cornerback Jason Marshall, safety Corey Collier, and more. It is impressive to see recruits team up with others, but it is rare to see a recruit with this much influence on his peers.

Where He Fits

Although Wilcoxson is built to play both cornerback and safety, the UF staff projects him to land in the cornerbacks' room with Coach Torrian Gray. Wilcoxson joins cornerback Clinton Burton Jr. and safety Dakota Mitchell as 2021 commits in the secondary.

The Under Armour All-American Game commit has impressive range and fluid hips, which allows Wilcoxson to play any position in the defensive backfield. Throughout this high school film, Wilcoxson was used often as a single high safety and his presence was felt sideline to sideline. His willingness to help out in run support was noticeable, but won't be needed as much as a corner.

Wilcoxson is a heat-seeking missile in the open field and is always looking to put someone in the dirt. Although he is a violent hitter when coming down into the box, Wilcoxson could do a better job at wrapping up when making tackles.

The Georgia native has the speed and footwork to run with anyone, as he tallied an impressive 4.49 40 yard dash. Wilcoxson has played all over the field throughout his high school career, including taking snaps as a quarterback, wide receiver, safety, ornerback, and on special teams. Due to this level of experience, Wilcoxson has a tremendous feel for the game.

Wilcoxson has all the physical attributes to excel at cornerback, as he has great short-area quickness which will be vital to locking receivers down in press coverage. His long arms and fast feet will allow him to control receivers. In all, Wilcoxson has barely scratched the surface in terms of the cornerback position.

As his senior season approaches, I am excited to see Wilcoxson matchup at cornerback against some of the top receivers in high school football. He is still learning how to play corner which makes his ceiling even higher moving to the college level. Getting to learn under Gray with veterans in the room such as Kaiir Elam will be very helpful to Wilcoxson as he makes a run at the starting spot following Elam's junior season.