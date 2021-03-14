Florida Gators Land Commitment From 2022 TE CJ Hawkins

One of the longest tight end prospects in the country has made his commitment to the Florida Gators, who have landed TE CJ Hawkins out of Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla).

The Florida Gators have landed yet another big-time commitment, this time from one of the more unknown, fast-rising prospects in prep football, large 6-foot-7 tight end CJ Hawkins out of Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla).

Hawkins announced his intentions to commit to Florida via social media today.

"I'm very grateful to every coach and school that recruited me and want you to know how much I appreciate the interest you invested in my future," said Hawkins.

"I'm proud to say I have committed to continue my education and play football at the University of Florida. Thank you to head coach Dan Mullen and tight ends coach Tim BNrewster for your time and effort in recruiting me and the opportunity to represent such a prestigious program and university."

Florida has been a key target of interest for many tight end prospects due to the explosion of production from the position last year with the rise of Kyle Pitts, one of the nation's all-time best tight ends. With Tim Brewster as its coach and recruiter, the Gators have found success on all levels out of the position.

Hawkins comes in at 6-foot-7, 220 pounds and has a basketball background to boot. He recently picked up his offer from Florida and has standing offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Stanford and Texas, those of which he picked up recently, too.

With a slew of offers, Hawkins will be able to choose nearly any big-time university he would want, granted he continues to perform at the High School level and is able to hold the offers throughout the year. For Florida, Hawkins would present an intriguing option for the young tight end. His mother was an alumnus from the university, and it would be close to his home in Tampa.

The big-bodied tight end has absolutely dominated the 7-on-7 ranks, easily dwarfing defenders in the red zone. This can be seen throughout social media with highlights from a recent camp in March.

In speaking with The Clemson Insider Hawkins indicated that he would like to take his time in making his commitment, but anyone that would get his services will be "getting a dog," and someone that can do just about anything on the gridiron, versatile.

It looks as if the Gators have landed a "dog" in Hawkins, someone coach Brewster certainly will be excited to get his hands on.