2021 Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) cornerback Nate Wiggins, one of the most highly-coveted defensive back prospects in the country this year, has narrowed his schools of choice down to two with plans to commit in August around his birthday on the 28th: The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers.

Wiggins has seen his recruitment blow up in recent months following his junior season at Grady (Atlanta, Ga.) before transferring 30 minutes across town to Westlake. Earlier this year, LSU knocked over the first domino of powerhouse programs to send Wiggins an offer, with schools such as Tennessee, Florida State, Auburn, Oregon, USC, Florida, Alabama and Texas following suit. Wiggins collected an offer from Florida on April 28th.

The 6-2, 173 lb. defensive back spoke about his offseason to date with Sports Illustrated - AllGators at Westlake on Friday. While he wouldn't go too far into detail, Wiggins shared a few updates on his recruitment.

"LSU, Oregon, Florida," Wiggins noted of the schools he talks with most. "I really like the coaching staff at LSU. [Defensive backs] coach [Corey] Raymond, he's my guy. I talk to him every day, I mess with him hard. At Florida, I talk to them every day too."

Gators cornerbacks coach Torrain Gray is leading the way on Wiggins' recruitment to Florida, with assistant director of player personnel Keiwan Ratliff playing a role as well.

Oregon, despite making a strong push, appears to be sliding out of the picture for Wiggins services. Earlier in his recruitment, Wiggins enjoyed the idea of playing for a school on the west coast, but has recently realized that he'd prefer to play a bit closer to home rather than across the country. With that, Wiggins confirmed that he has narrowed his recruitment down to LSU and UF.

Wiggins wouldn't offer a current favorite out of the two, but he had several good things to say about the Tigers and offered what it will take to get him into either program's fold.

"Based on who's messaging me the most, and playing early because that's what I want to do," said Wiggins. "I just love LSU. How they play man, because they play a lot of man and that's what I like to do."

With his size, length, and speed, Wiggins is a confident press-man coverage cornerback who should only get stronger and add more weight over time when he hits a college strength and conditioning program.

Until then, he continues to polish his skill-set while focusing more on cornerback entering his senior season as he's played both corner and wide receiver in the past. Wiggins has set a goal for seven interceptions as a senior after picking off five passes last year.

"I've been working a lot," Wiggins said of his offseason. "A lot of working, training ... my backpedal, opening up, playing man-to-man and press coverage. My strong suit at corner is pressing. I don't like, I hate playing off."