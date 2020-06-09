2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators Target WR Marcus Burke

Marcus Burke, Wide Reciever

School: Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville (Fla.)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Four stars, No. 42 wide receiver, No. 33 state, No. 227 national

Recruitment History

Burke holds over 25 offers from a variety of top tier programs, most notably from Miami, Georgia, Florida, FSU, Penn State, and Auburn. Florida was quick to offer him back on September 11th of last year, causing FSU, Georgia, and South Carolina to follow suit a few days after.

As of now, the Gators are squarely in the mix for the Jacksonville receiver but namely must fend off Georgia and Penn State who are also in pursuit of the four-star talent.

Although the Gators were seen as the leader following his March 7th visit to Gainesville - he said as much following the junior day event -, the four-star has taken a step back to make sure he has exhausting all his options before making a commitment.

Burke released a top five on March 15th, which included Miami, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Georgia, and finally Florida.

Where He Fits

Throughout his 11-game junior season, Burke amassed 37 catches, 831 yards (22.5 yards per catch), and nine touchdowns, one of which was a 99 yard go route against Venice High School.

Standing tall at 6-3, 180 pounds, Burke already has the size that WR coach Billy Gonzales looks for in his wide receiver prospects. The four-star has strong hands and possesses body control to adjust to any ball thrown his way. Burke doesn't have outstanding speed, but it definitely suffices thanks to his other abilities.

As for Burke's fit in the UF offense, he could very easily come in and be a deep threat that the Gators could use to stretch the field. This was his main use throughout his junior season, as Burke and his quarterback both were on the same page when taking deep shots down the field. Burke was truly unstoppable and picked apart each one of the corners he faced when taking them deep on the outside of the field.

Burke is also a willing run blocker, which is a pre-requisite to having Billy Gonzales recruit you to be a Gator.

Where the class stands currently, it seems like the UF staff is taking one of each archetype.

Daejon Reynolds, the four-star and teammate of Carlos Del Rio, is a perfect fit for a possession receiver in Dan Mullen's scheme. Reynolds' size is used especially in the red zone, as Reynolds was targetted time and time again when his team needed to score when it mattered the most. Reynolds is also a consistent route runner who creates separation, which is a trait Gonzales will expand on once he gets to campus. Reynolds will be used in a variety of different positions once he hits campus next year.

Trevonte Rucker is a speedy, quick receiver that can turn any play to a big one with some space and the ball in his hand. He's a prime candidate for jet sweeps and underneath routes to create yards after the catch.

Charles Montgomery will fit in as an all-purpose back/slot receiver for the Gators, as he will be moved all around the offense to create mismatches wherever he can. The Armwood talent has an ability to make defenders miss with deceiving speed, which is exactly what the Gators need with Kadarius Toney's departure coming after this season.

All in all, Burke would fit in just right with the rest of Florida's current commits, creating a more vertical friendly Florida roster compared to recent years and continuing to diversify Florida's receiving corps.

With the Gators being close to home and offering a perfect scheme fit for Burke, it makes sense why both sides have mutual interest. We'll find out soon enough how deep that interest lies, but as of now, this seems to be a guy who could very well end in orange and blue.