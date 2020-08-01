AllGators
Tracking Florida Gators 2021 Official Offers to Commits, Key Targets

Zach Goodall

August 1st marks the first day that official offers can be sent out to the recruiting class of 2021. A moment every young, aspiring college football player looks forward to, the official offer provides the prospect with a ticket to board a team's haul.

The Florida Gators have made their rounds with commits and key targets in the 2021 class, sending out offers right at midnight and ever since. Below, you'll find our tracker of each official offer as posted on social media by each prospect. The tracker is in no specific order, but is split between commits and targets and will be updated.

Commits

QB Carlos Del Rio (Grayson - Ga.)

Committed: 7/26/2019 

WR Daejon Reynolds (Grayson - Ga.)

Committed: 2/3/2020

LB Diwun Black (JUCO: Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. - Miss.)

Black originally signed with Florida in the class of 2019.

DE Tyreak Sapp (St. Thomas Aquinas - Fla.)

IMG-6936 (1)

Committed: 12/24/2018 

WR Marcus Burke (Trinity Christian Academy - Fla.)

IMG-6937 (1)

Committed: 7/20/2020 

WR Charles Montgomery (Armwood - Fla.)

IMG-6938 (1)

Committed: 5/24/2020 

CB Kamar Wilcoxson (IMG Academy - Fla.)

Committed: 6/19/2020

TE Gage Wilcox (Jefferson - Fla.)

IMG-6939 (1)

Committed: 2/28/2020

LB/edge Chief Borders (Carrollton - Ga.)

Committed: 11/10/2019 

DT Desmond Watson (Armwood - Fla.)

Committed: 7/30/2020

TE Nick Elksnis (Episcopal - Fla.)

IMG-6940 (1)

Committed: 3/7/2020 

OL Javonte Gardner (Jones - Fla.)

Committed: 12/20/2019

QB Jalen Kitna (Burleson - Texas)

Committed: 5/26/2020

Key Targets

DE Bryce Langston (Vanguard - Fla.)

Langston named Florida and LSU as his top two schools in March.

S Corey Collier Jr. (Palmetto - Fla.)

Collier will decide between Florida, Miami, and LSU on August 10th.

DT Leonard Taylor (Palmetto - Fla.)

IMG-6943 (1)

Taylor will decide between Florida and Miami on August 6th at 1 P.M.

OL Diego Pounds (Millbrook - N.C.)

IMG-6944 (1)

Pounds reportedly looks to officially visit Florida, should the recruiting moratorium be lifted prior to his signing.

