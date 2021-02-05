Gators 2022 RB Target: “They’re definitely still at the top for me”

A recruitment update from 2022 running back Damari Alston as the Florida Gators continue to sit firmly atop his list of possible schools.

With the recruiting class of 2021 now in the rearview mirror following an uneventful National Signing Day for the Florida Gators, the focus now turns to the impending group of recruits in the class of 2022.

After a rocky start to the class that has consisted of a decommitment from defensive back Sam McCall and a miss on in-state DB Jaheim Singletary, Florida’s recruiting woes are not getting better in the short term.

However, with plenty of time until next year's class puts pen to paper with their future school, the Gators have focused their efforts in hopes of landing their first running back since the 2019 recruiting class.

“We’ve kept that constant relationship. Dan Mullen and Coach [Greg] Knox and the rest of the staff are just letting me know that I’m a priority for the school and they want a big-time back in the 2022 class,” says Woodward Academy prospect, running back Damari Alston in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated - AllGators earlier this week.

A junior in high school, Alston accounted for 1,943 all-purpose yards, 1,507 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, solidifying himself as one of the top running back prospects of the upcoming cycle and a coveted target for any school looking for a game-changer.

Meeting the expectations he set out for himself in his first-ever sit down with AllGators, Alston proved himself in what is the most crucial season for a high school recruit: the junior campaign.

Building a relationship with elite running backs has been something Florida has struggled to do as of late. Since their last acquisition at the position from the high school level, running back Nay'Quan Wright, the Gators have looked to the transfer portal to land former five-stars running backs in Demarkcus Bowman from Clemson and Lorenzo Lingard from Miami.

However, with that glaring deficiency at the high school level, solidifying a running back in 2022 is crucial to Florida’s success going forward.

As a result, the communication stays persistent with Alston, frequently inquiring about his special talents from the backfield.

“Every day, I probably say Coach Knox and I text. He actually just called me last night,” Alston said. “He always lets me know every time we get off the phone; the last he says is that he wants me to be a Gator. It means a lot to me because he’s actually interested in me.”

A factor that allows UF to stay perched atop Alston’s totem pole of a possible future home.

“Florida’s a good school, and they’re definitely still at the top for me.”

Previously intending to release a top schools list at the beginning of 2021, the odd circumstances of recruitment during COVID-19 has made him second guess that decision.

“A while ago, I was probably going to drop a top ten, but now it’s kind of changed. I’m not really looking to drop anything until later, honestly, because I just feel like, in order for me to get a feel of who wants me, I actually have to get out to the school,” Alston says. “I feel like I can get a better vibe of that in person . . . After I take those visits, I’ll get a true feeling of where home is.”

Looking to release a top three or five in as late as April, Alston is taking his own route when it comes to his recruitment, ensuring his final decision sets him up for 40 years, not just four. However, following his visits when the dead period ends, Alston suggests that there is a chance he forgoes releasing a top team's list and commits to a school without any indication of the teams involved beforehand.

With Florida still in a prime spot to land the talented Georgia native, Alston would be a class-altering talent that could define the direction of the 2022 Gators recruiting cycle if they are able to seal the deal in the end.

As of right now, schools such as Ohio State, North Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia Tech are players to watch for Alston’s services going forward. Albeit he has a whopping 50 schools — in which he deems “a great accomplishment knowing my hard work” — to choose from at the moment, likely to add more to the already impressive offer sheet come decision day, the plethora of options for the back is nearly limitless.

“The work doesn’t stop here, which is why I’m never satisfied with anything, and at the end of the day, there’s only one school to choose.”

Follow SI - AllGators for the latest updates on Alston and his recruitment process.