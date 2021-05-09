Florida Gators Land Commitment From 2022 WR Isaiah Bond

Commitment secured.

After a brief period of inactivity for the Gators approaching the end of the recruiting dead period this offseason, recruiting news for the class of 2022 returns to the forefront of conversation as an addition to the UF commit sheet has been made.

Becoming the sixth member of the Florida Gators 2022 class, wide receiver prospect Isaiah Bond announced his intention on Mother’s Day to head to Gainesville to continue his career on the gridiron.

Declaring his decision on Sunday, Bond chose the Gators over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Miami.

After releasing a top five excluding Florida from contention in late March, the Gators made a hard push for the talented skill position player out of Buford (Ga.) High School, ultimately locking down his recruitment with a pledge to UF in the early portions of the summer.

Despite playing primarily as a deep threat within the Buford offense — consistently finding himself behind the coverage — Bond can be used as a versatile chess piece at the next level with experience both inside and outside of the formation, as well as defensively. Showcasing elite-level speed that pops off the film and a quick first step off the ball, Bond makes it difficult for coverage men to stick with him stride for stride.

Standing at 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, the talented speedster possesses a knack for big plays down the field. Pairing his speed with excellent ball-tracking ability and body control to come down with receptions, Bond is an impressive pickup for the Gators unit early in the 2022 cycle.

As a result of his talent, Bond presents a skillset made for the slot position and can be an explosive factor for a Dan Mullen-coached offense.

Despite his three-star consensus ranking, Bond plays at a higher skill level than his rating indicates, providing wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and the Gators a high-upside piece in the pass catchers department to get creative with.

Playing in a way that allows him to take the top off opposing defenses while also providing elusiveness in the open field, Bond projects as a home run hitter for Florida when his time arrives, especially while occupying a slot position that was neglected in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

As the Gators begin to build the rest of their class in the coming months, Bond will serve as a foundational piece alongside his fellow commits in quarterback Nick Evers, tight end CJ Hawkins, defensive end Francis Nolton, athlete Tony Livingston and wide receiver Syveion Ellis.